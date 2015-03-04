Late For Work 3/4: Exploring Andre Johnson, Cary Williams. Will Lardarius Webb Take Pay Cut?

As things stand now, Webb has the team's second-largest cap number behind defensive tackle Haloti Ngata. But with a struggling secondary, the Ravens want to keep their capable corners (when healthy), not get rid of them. Webb has plenty of leverage if he doesn't want to reduce his salary. The Ravens would only gain a reported $2 million by releasing him, while picking up $10 million of dead money against the cap.

"These cases tend to be pay cut or get cut, but it may not be the case this time," wrote ProFootballTalk.com's Josh Alper.

That means if the Ravens want to create some space without letting Webb go, they'll have to get creative.

"The best-case scenario for the Ravens is finding a middle ground with Webb," wrote ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "One compromise is reducing Webb's salary by $2 million or $3 million to give the Ravens immediate cap relief and adding incentives that would allow him to earn it all back in 2015.

"Another option is doing a simple restructuring of Webb's contract, which is what the Ravens did last season to open up $3 million in cap room. The Ravens can convert a portion of his base salary into a bonus to spread the cap hit over the remaining three years of his deal. General Manager Ozzie Newsome has said that he prefers to avoid restructuring deals because it's only pushing the cap hit into future seasons."

Adding S Devin McCourty 'Almost Certainly Won't Happen'

Would bringing in somebody like safety Devin McCourty, who didn't get the franchise tag from the New England Patriots Monday, make sense?

Of course.

But don't expect it to happen.

"Let me preface this item by saying it almost certainly won’t happen," wrote Zrebiec. "The Ravens clearly don't have the salary cap space while plenty of other teams do. However, if you asked me to identify the one pending free agent that would best fit the Ravens, I'd say it's New England Patriots' safety Devin McCourty, with no hesitation."

The Ravens currently rank No. 4 in the least amount of salary-cap space, per the ESPN Roster Management System, and that doesn't count the tenders the Ravens will need to give their restricted and exclusive rights free agents. That's a projected $3.8 million for just two restricted players in kicker Justin Tucker and safety Will Hill.

Until the Ravens officially agree to extensions, restructured contracts or make cuts, they are projected to be over the cap by $4.9 million.

"What does all of this mean?" asked Hensley. "It would be realistic to expect the Ravens to have between $5 million to $8 million in cap space when free agency begins. This would allow them to sign some of their key free agents but will limit what they can do in signing other teams' free agents."

That includes McCourty, who will be a hot target when free agency opens.

"The interest in McCourty, 27, is expected to be extremely high if he leaves," wrote Zrebiec. "A smart, rangy and play-making safety who always seems to be in the right place at the right time, McCourty is exactly the type of player that the Ravens need to shore up their secondary. But the money is just not there to get in what is sure to be a bidding war for his services if he becomes available."

Jim Harbaugh Rescues Motorist In Michigan Highway Crash

I could see this exact same headline for John Harbaugh.

His brother, Jim, who is the new football head coach at the University of Michigan, pulled over along I-94 near Ann Arbor to assist a woman in a single-car accident. She was driving a Jeep along the highway and lost control of her car in slippery conditions.

The car reportedly hit the center median and then overturned, landing on the other side of the road. The 53-year-old driver was partially ejected despite wearing her seatbelt, and Harbaugh assisted her, and a 73-year-old passenger, until police and emergency vehicles arrived on the scene.

"Jim Harbaugh, University of Michigan, head football coach, and Jim Minick, University of Michigan, Athletic Staff, stopped and assisted with first-aid by assisting the partially ejected driver to exit the Jeep and by using coats to keep the injured passenger warm until EMS arrived," Michigan State Police said in a prepared statement.

After it was all over, Harbaugh continued with his day, proceeding to the airport where he caught a plane back to the Bay Area.

Good for you, Jim.