Late For Work 3/5: Predicting Where Ravens Free Agents Will Land

Chargers wide receiver Eddie Royal is about to become a free agent, and the team is looking to add receiver depth. Jones' biggest attribute is his explosiveness as a returner, which the Chargers would also benefit from.

The Ravens terminated Jones' four-year contract last week, reportedly saving them $750,000 against the salary cap and accumulating $2.625 million in dead money. At the time, Newsome predicted that Jones would find work elsewhere.

"We think he can still play in the NFL, and releasing him now allows him a better opportunity to land with another team," Newsome said.

Chris Canty To Meet With Jets

The second player the Ravens cut last week is also getting some free-agency bites.

Defensive end Chris Canty will visit the New York Jets on Friday and Saturday, according to Aaron Wilson of the Baltimore Sun.

Canty has a connection with the Jets' new coaching staff, including Head Coach Todd Bowles and defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers. All three worked together in Dallas when Canty played there (2005-2008).

After being released, Canty told The Sun last week that he appreciated the Ravens cutting ties sooner than later so he could get a head start on finding a new job.

If They Want Him, Ravens Will Have Competition For Johnson

Yesterday we explored the potential interest the Ravens could have in seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Andre Johnson. But what about looking at it from Johnson's point of view?

If the Ravens would like to pursue Johnson – and there has been no indication that they do – there could be some heavy competition.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley says the Ravens "should immediately show interest" if Johnson is released. "It's just a matter of whether the feeling would be mutual," he added.

Hensley believes the Colts, Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots would also be potential suitors for Johnson, and like the Ravens, they are all Super Bowl contenders. But the Colts and Seahawks reportedly have over $25 million in cap space and could offer more money.

"So what are the chances Johnson eventually lands with the Ravens? The odds appear good but not great," Hensley wrote. "[T]he Ravens should be considered candidates to get Johnson, although certainly not the favorites. The Ravens would have to go after Johnson with the same aggressiveness they showed last offseason with Steve Smith. But the Ravens don't have the cap room to outbid teams."

The ESPN reporter believes that if the Ravens do land Johnson, he would become their No. 1 receiver, based on the assumption that Torrey Smith leaves and Head Coach John Harbaugh hinting at Steve Smith having a reduced role. Johnson, 33, is good for the short term, but the Ravens would also have to use one of their top draft picks on a receiver to get younger for the long term.

"The idea of lining up Johnson, Steve Smith and a playmaking rookie at wide receiver has to be enticing for Flacco and the Ravens," Hensley wrote. "They just have to convince Johnson that his best fit is with the Ravens."