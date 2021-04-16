Late for Work 4/16: Predicting What Eric DeCosta Will Say (and What He'll Mean) at Pre-Draft Presser

Predicting What Eric DeCosta Will Say (and What He'll Mean) at Pre-Draft Press Presser

In Eric DeCosta's opening statement at the Ravens' annual pre-draft press conference last year, the general manager acknowledged that the annual event is commonly referred to as the "Liars Luncheon."

Like last year's media session, Monday's pre-draft presser will be virtual, so there will be no lunch. However, there surely will be plenty of lies served up.

"Lies" may be too strong a word. "Evasive answers" is a more accurate description of what DeCosta and other members of the Ravens' brain trust will offer. Their lack of transparency is understandable. The Ravens have nothing to gain by revealing their strategy prior to the April 29 draft.

That said, Press Box's Bo Smolka identified several questions DeCosta is likely to be asked and predicted how he will answer them and the larger truth beneath. Here are some excerpts:

What do you see as the most pressing need?

What DeCosta will say: "We like the players we have, but we will be looking to improve every position across the board."

The truth beneath: "After seeing Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue and Jihad Ward leave as free agents, the Ravens have one returning edge rusher who totaled more than two sacks last season, and that's 32-year-old Pernell McPhee (3.0). The Ravens re-signed Tyus Bowser, and they are hoping that Jaylon Ferguson can take a big step forward in Year Three, but the Ravens need to add some pass rushers."

Do you already have a good idea of who the Ravens will select first?

What DeCosta will say: "We never know how the board will fall, but we like the work our scouts have done to put us in a position to make the pick when we're on the clock."

The truth beneath: "DeCosta has been at this for more than 20 years, learning under Ozzie Newsome before taking command in 2019, and he has a good sense of how these boards fall. There are always some surprises, and with the Ravens picking at No. 27, there are far more variables in play than if they were picking in the top 10. A few years back, DeCosta joked that he could put three names in an envelope, and there's a good chance that the Ravens would be getting one of those three players in the first round. Could he do that again this year? Probably."

How do the signings you have already made, including guard Kevin Zeitler and wide receiver Sammy Watkins, change your draft board?

What DeCosta will say: "It really doesn't change anything. We'll continue to look for the best available player."