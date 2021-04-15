Late for Work 4/15: Should Ravens Sign Justin Houston If It Means Losing a Compensatory Pick?

Why Hasn't Orlando Brown Jr. Been Traded?

It's been a couple months since Pro Bowl right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. requested a trade because of his desire to play left tackle, and reportedly as many as six teams have shown interest. The fact that a deal hasn't happened yet likely indicates that no team has been willing to meet the Ravens' asking price.

"I'm not sure how motivated the Ravens are to move Orlando Brown," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote. "If he were to play out this season and get paid in free agency next year, they could get a third-round comp pick while having a full year to find his replacement. Which means, on paper, you'd probably have to do better than a third-rounder.

"Who's willing to give up a one or two for him? And pay him? And play him at a position he doesn't have a ton of NFL history at, with the underlying concerns about his athletic capacity to handle it?"

Breer added that there are teams that believe the Ravens are the perfect scheme for Brown's skillset and he might not be quite the same player elsewhere, and that's before you even get to the move from right to left tackle.

"All of this should explain why a trade hasn't happened yet," Breer wrote. "The best chance one will, I'd say, might come after the first round of the draft if a team or two that struck out on finding a tackle on that first night and gets desperate. And by the way, none of this is to say Brown's not a good player. He is a good player. The situation is just complicated."

Our Garrett Downing speculated that the Los Angeles Chargers could be a potential trade partner if a deal for Brown occurred during the draft.

"They're in the market for a left tackle, and they may like the idea of acquiring a two-time Pro Bowler in Orlando Brown Jr., rather than taking their chances with a rookie in that spot," Downing wrote. "In this scenario, the Ravens would move up from pick No. 27 to No. 13, in return for sending Brown to Los Angeles. Baltimore could also get some additional compensation.