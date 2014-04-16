Late For Work 4/16: Rolando McClain Workout With Ravens 'Not A Roaring Success'

Apr 16, 2014 at 02:08 AM
16_LFW_RolandoWorkout_news.jpg


Rolando McClain Workout With Ravens 'Not A Roaring Success'

Linebacker Rolando McClain got his first shot at re-starting his NFL career, but it apparently didn't go smoothly.

The 2010 first-round selection worked out with the Ravens Tuesday, but "it was not a roaring success," according to NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

When he asked what issues McClain had during the workout, colleague Albert Breer was told: "All of the above."  Per the report, McClain didn't finish the conditioning test or do drills, and he showed up late.

Some rust was to be expected, considering the last time McClain played in an NFL game was late in the 2012 season. For his part, McClain is offering no excuses for his unsuccessful first bid.

"Football was easy. Life is hard. Gotta keep fighting tho," McClain tweeted in response to Kinkhabwala's report. "No excuse for my failures. My success no apologies. [All] that I owe is absolute honesty. Keep it 100, but that's what they all say... #Hustle."

At this point, it is unclear whether McClain has a future with the Ravens.

The 24-year-old linebacker told reporters this offseason that he would like to unretire and join the Ravens. His target date to return was the Ravens' voluntary workouts, which are scheduled to begin Monday.

A poor workout doesn't necessarily mean McClain is done in Baltimore, but outsiders have their doubts.

"I'd be surprised after bad workout if McClain plays for the Ravens," tweeted The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec. "But as long as he's on their restricted list, can't totally close door."

McClain abruptly retired last May, about a month after signing with the Ravens, in order to get his life in order. He had been arrested three times in a span of 16 months, including 10 days after agreeing to a one-year deal with Ravens brass.

Even though the Ravens are in need of linebacker depth behind Daryl Smith, Arthur Brown, Josh Bynes and Albert McClellan, ESPN's Jamison Hensley is of the opinion that the Ravens should cut ties with the oft-troubled linebacker.

"The Baltimore Ravens need an inside linebacker. They don't need a headache," Hensley wrote. "It's clear that McClain isn't committed to the game, even after being away from the game for a year. So, why should the Ravens stay committed to McClain?"

Head Coach John Harbaugh recently said he would only be interested in McClain if he shows maturity, dedication and a strong work ethic. Harbaugh said if McClain isn't working hard, then he has "no interest" in him being on the team.

It's only April, and there is still plenty of time for McClain to get into shape and make the roster, but Hensley doesn't believe he deserves a third chance because he didn't "earn it."

"They could give him more time to train and see if he fares better next month before the offseason practices begin," Hensley wrote. "I just don't understand why the Ravens would do this. If McClain had shown up for a job interview unprepared and not on time, he's not going to get a second shot at that job. 

"It's sad that a talented player* *such as McClain hasn't gotten his life on track yet. It's sad that McClain doesn't realize how many others would do anything for the opportunity he received Tuesday." 

Ravens Looking For A 'Starting' Running Back

It's no secret the Ravens want to add running backs to their roster, but are they looking for more than just depth?

Harbaugh has said that as soon as the season ended, the team knew they wanted to add one or two backs behind Ray Rice and Bernard Pierce. They added Justin Forsett earlier this month.

But after visiting the Under Armour Performance Center Monday afternoon, Breer is hearing the Ravens want more than backups, considering Rice's legal issues and potential league suspension.

"They're still looking for two running backs like they were earlier in the offseason, they just acknowledged now that one of those running backs may need to be their starter," Breer said on NFL Total Access.

After Breer told the news to his colleagues at the NFL Network, a panel of analysts speculated in the video below that former Titans running back Chris Johnson could be a good fit.

"[W]e can't help but wonder about the biggest free-agent name left: Chris Johnson," wrote Marc Sessler. "We've heard nothing linking Baltimore to CJ2K, who visited the Jets on Tuesday, but he's a more tantalizing target than Michael Bush, Ronnie Brown or the rest of the league's available free agents."

Johnson said this week's visit with the New York Jets went well, but no agreement was made.  It appears more likely that the Ravens will to look to the middle rounds of the draft to find their next running back.

"Put it all together, and Baltimore doesn't appear comfortable leaning on Rice as its bell-cow back in 2014," wrote Sessler. "Baltimore looms as a solid bet to mine May's draft for new blood."

UPDATE: Chris Johnson signed with the New York Jets Wednesday afternoon, according to ESPN.

Mobile users can tap "View in Browser" at the top of the page to watch this video.

Ngata Offered 'Lucrative' Contract

With defensive tackle Haloti Ngata set to count as $16 million against the salary cap this year, it's no surprise to see various reports indicating the Ravens tried to get that number down.

Per Breer, the Ravens offered Ngata a "lucrative" long-term extension this offseason, similar to the one they agreed upon with Terrell Suggs.

In addition to a lower cap hit, the aim of the deal was to allow Ngata retire a Raven. The difference between Ngata and Suggs, however, is that Suggs only had one year left on his current deal whereas Ngata has two. Thus …

"No dice," tweeted NFL Network's Around The League.

Ravens Displaying 'Most Interest' In Michael Sam

The Ravens don't appear to be worried about the hubbub that could come with drafting the NFL's first openly-gay player.

Along with several other teams, Baltimore maintained contact with Missouri defensive end Michael Sam since the NFL Scouting Combine in March, according to The Sun's Aaron Wilson. The Ravens are among the teams that have displayed the "most interest" in Sam.

The other teams interested include the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, per Wilson.

The All-American selection notched 11.5 sacks and 19 tackles for losses during his senior year. After an underwhelming combine performance, Sam bounced back with a strong pro day at Missouri. He is projected to the third round or later.
In their evaluations of Sam, the Ravens are more interested in him as a player and teammate, than what type of attention he could receive as an openly-gay athlete.

"He's been a good player, he's been in a locker room," General Manager Ozzie Newsome said at the combine. "It's what you, the media — what are you all going to do with him? Once he gets in and he can rush the quarterback and get the quarterback on the ground and make tackles, he's going to be a good teammate. The biggest thing is how the media is going to deal with him."

Pondering David Carr As Ravens QB

With Harbaugh recently revealing the Ravens are looking for another backup quarterback – and perhaps one that has worked with Offensive Coordinator Gary Kubiak – one option could be David Carr.

That's an idea Wilson is chewing on right now.

Carr started for Kubiak after he was hired as the head coach of the Houston Texans in 2006. Carr was the Texans' top overall pick in 2002, and has thrown for a total of 14,452 yards and 65 touchdowns over his 11-year career.

"Carr, 34, has been working out regularly with his younger brother, Derek Carr, as the Fresno State quarterback prepares for the NFL draft," Wilson wrote. "The younger Carr is a projected first-round draft pick.

"The Ravens have yet to make a move on Carr at this time, but he could make a lot of sense for them as a proven option to back up Joe Flacco."

Quick Hits

  • The Ravens ($52.3 million) and Browns ($55.8 million) are among the highest spenders in free agency in terms of guaranteed money. Baltimore's total includes re-signing of Dennis Pitta, which technically happened before free agency doors opened. [ESPN]
  • @RavensInsider: Colorado State linebacker Shaquil Barrett participated in Ravens' local prospects day [Twitter]
  • @gdowning14: Ozzie Newsome has made 18 first-round draft picks for the #Ravens. They have earned a combined 55 Pro Bowl selections. [Twitter]
  • @ElamVsElo: With @DeionSanders at @FinishLine National Meeting.  Proud to rep @UnderArmour!!  #iwill [Twitter]
16_LFW_DeionElam_instory.jpg
  • @89SteveSmith: Work hard!! Play hard!!! Family vacations are the best. [Twitter]
16_LFW_SteveSmithVaca_instory.jpg
16_LFW_LewisMansion_instory.jpg
  • Don't prank Torrey Smith. Here's why … [Instagram]
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/16: Matt Judon on the Verge of Eclipsing Terrell Suggs, One of the Best Players of the Century

Ray Lewis is among many celebrities to lose hordes of followers after Twitter's fake account purge. Who will win the AFC North crown? The Ravens-Steelers Week 9 street fight could determine the victory. Tony Jefferson got married! 
news

Late for Work 7/13: Ravens Secondary a Favorite to Become the Next 'Legion of Boom'

A blow to the argument that Joe Flacco doesn't elevate his receivers. How much better will Ravens' new offensive arsenal be? Don't be so sure about cuts of high draft picks on the bubble. Conflicting opinions on how good the Ravens offensive line will be.
news

Late for Work 7/9: Seven Ravens News, Notes and Opinions You May Have Missed Over the Break

Lamar Jackson gets a last piece of college hardware after being named the ACC Male Athlete of the Year. Oh, Jackson is the fastest QB in Madden 19 too. The Ravens' season rests on five vital players. This might be the perfect year for an early start to training camp. The AFC North was ranked the worst quarterback division. How Baltimore can win 10 games. 
news

Late for Work 6/26: Ravens Players Point Out Disrespect and Myths of NFL Top 100 Players List

Where are they now? A look at where 15 Ravens free agents have landed. Which new Ravens receiver will have the biggest impact this season?
news

Late for Work 6/22: Who's the Ravens Kicker Not Named Justin Tucker Launching 70-Yard Field Goals?

Is 2018 a year-long NFL audition for quarterback Joe Flacco? A look at the Ravens' dead money in 2018, and it's significantly better than last season. Baltimore led the NFL in two-tight end sets last year.
news

Late for Work 6/21: Sizing up Ravens Roster With Locks, Bubble Players and Long Shots

O.J. Brigance writes 600-word op-ed with his eyes. Analyst predicts defensive tackle Brandon Williams will get his first Pro Bowl nod this year. What will be Ozzie Newsome's best offseason move? Tom Brady insinuates he'll play until he's 45 (please no).
news

Late for Work 6/20: Ravens Wrap up Rookie Contracts With Hayden Hurst Signing; Sneak Peek of the Top-Rated Ravens on Madden 19

Lamar Jackson was upset with his Madden speed rating after the draft, and the video game has since adjusted his score. Winners and losers of Ravens minicamp. Orlando Brown Jr. showed growth over the offseason. National media debate whether Baltimore is a good place for Jackson's development.
news

Late for Work 6/19: Tyus Bowser Making a Matt Judon-Like Leap Would Do Wonders for Defense; Ravens Playoff Rankings

ESPN voted the Ravens as one of five NFL candidates to return to the playoffs. Ravens boast PFF's fifth-ranked offensive line despite significant injuries. DJ Moore signs rookie contract, leaping Hayden Hurst and several other first-rounders. RGIII trying to help nurture Lamar Jackson. The biggest roster decision facing the Ravens.
news

Late for Work 6/15: Jackson Could See Field Before All Other Rookie QBs; Latest Reminder Mosley Will Be 'Extremely Expensive'

Benardrick McKinney inked the latest inside linebacker contract reportedly worth $10 million annually. Former Ravens second-rounder Courtney Upshaw signed with the Jets. Joe Flacco has always indicated his passing camp would be after minicamp. Was Ozzie Newsome a Voluntary Guest or Held Hostage on 'The Lounge' Podcast?
news

Late for Work 6/12: Ravens' Most Underpaid Player; What to Watch as Mandatory Minicamp Kicks Off

Joe Flacco and his receivers must make up for lost time. Can the Ravens continue to avoid injuries? Marshal Yanda wins media day. Where does Flacco and other current players rank among all-time best Ravens?
news

Late for Work 6/8: Will Terrell Owens' Decision Overshadow Ray Lewis and Other Hall of Famers' Historic Day? 

Ray Lewis was added to 2019 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Congrats to the Capitals on their Stanley Cup win. Be honest, did it take you a minute to figure out the Ravens' Twitter change? Will Baltimore go over or under eight wins? Who will be the Ravens' MVP?
news

Late for Work 6/7: Reaction and Details Behind NFL's Discipline of Ravens; Joe Flacco's Brother Transfers to Towson

Quarterback Tom Flacco will join the Tigers as a graduate transfer. The Ravens had a busy day in the community with a playground build, youth football clinic and flood relief donation. Where does the AFC North fall in NFL division rankings?
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising