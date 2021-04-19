Late for Work 4/19: Ravens Ranked as Top Drafting Team Over Last Five Years

The proposal would have added an eighth official somewhere other than the playing field to monitor and communicate on decisions made during in-game action.

The Ravens likely withdrew their proposal because, as Pelissero reported, the competition committee's proposal to expand booth-to-official communication is expected to pass.

"What a replay official and those in New York cannot do is throw or pick up a flag under this proposal," NFL.com wrote. "But they'd now be permitted to help correct calls that are clear on TV. Examples include penalty enforcement; proper down; spot of a foul; game clock; possession; completed or intercepted pass; touching of a loose ball; boundary line; goal line or end line; location of the football or a player in relation to the boundary line, line of scrimmage, the line to gain or the goal line; and down by contact when a player is not ruled down."

The Ravens have been active in recent years attempting to improve NFL rules. The "sky judge" was one of four rule proposals Baltimore was involved in this offseason.

If Not Justin Houston, Then Who Else?

After free-agent veteran edge rusher Justin Houston reportedly left Baltimore without a deal last week, Fansided's Russell Baxter looked at some of the names Baltimore could still go after.

DE Olivier Vernon

"In nine seasons with those three clubs, he's amassed a very-respectable 63.5 quarterback traps, to go along with nine forced fumbles. He comes off a year in which he totaled 36 stops and nine sacks in 14 games with the playoff-bound Browns, but he was not available for the postseason clashes with the Steelers and Chiefs."

DE Adrian Clayborn