Late for Work 4/21: Chris Simms: 'There's Enough Talent' at Receiver for Ravens

DeCosta declined talking about any ongoing discussions regarding a potential Orlando Brown Jr. trade, but that hasn't stopped pundits from speculating.

With just over a week until draft night, The Washington Post’s John Clayton looked at some potential trades that would make sense. Among them is a scenario where the Indianapolis Colts trade a second-round pick for Brown.

"This year's draft is so different, with more uncertainty among prospects because of the shortened college season and scouting process, that teams could be more likely to trade away this year's choices for picks in next year's draft," Clayton wrote. "That has been true with a few trades already.

"If Indianapolis doesn't draft a tackle and instead takes an edge rusher in the first round, it could trade for Brown, who has told the Ravens he wants to play left tackle — a job that in Baltimore belongs to Ronnie Stanley. Brown could be worth a second-round choice, which the Ravens could use to draft his replacement."

The Colts are in the market for a left tackle after long-time starter Anthony Castonzo announced his retirement. The need grew more urgent when Indianapolis traded for Carson Wentz this offseason.

Draft analysts have said this is a deep offensive tackle class, but do the Colts want to take their chances on a rookie? Brown is a proven commodity who has shown the ability to play at a high level protecting the blind side. The Colts currently have the 21st- and 54th-overall picks.

But aside from a report back in March that six teams have shown interest in Brown, it's all speculation to this point.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, who called the situation "complicated," said a team trading for Brown would have to be willing to give him a new deal. That's if they can agree on compensation in the first place.

While there's a chance Brown could be lining up at tackle for the Ravens this season, Baltimore Beatdown’s Joshua Reed believes the Ravens have some kind of contingency plan if Brown is traded.

"If they lose a Pro Bowl right tackle that can also play left tackle at a high level like Brown has proven he can do, even in a deeper than usual draft class at tackle, getting one capable of replacing a player of his caliber is going to skyrocket up their list of needs," Reed wrote. "Even for team like the Ravens who have a rich history of unearthing and developing players at every position on the offensive line, finding an immediate replacement that will have little to no drop off is easier said than done.