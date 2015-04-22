Late For Work 4/22: Toughest Schedule In Harbaugh Era, Game Predictions

Silver Lining: Pittsburgh May Have It Even Tougher

While the Ravens have it rough, their chief rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, may have it even tougher. It will be no walk in the park for the Cincinnati Bengals either.

You may recall this recent Late For Work that explained the Ravens have the "easiest" schedule in the AFC North, based on opponent records from last season. Not only are all the other three division rivals ranked higher in the AFC North, but Pittsburgh and Cincinnati have the toughest strength of schedule in the entire league.

"Did the NFL just kill Pittsburgh's season four months before kickoff?" read a FoxSports.com headline early Wednesday morning.

The Steelers' season opener is against the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, and they have to do it without Bell. The* *backend of their schedule may provide the biggest challenge, facing five 2014 playoff teams in consecutive games from Weeks 12 to 16 (Seahawks, Colts, Bengals, Broncos and Ravens).

The Ravens weren't the only team to have their request to play West Coast teams in back-to-back weeks denied. The Bengals' same ask was rejected, too. Cincy will also face five 2014 playoff qualifiers in the last 10 weeks.

ESPN had their four AFC North reporters predict the final season records* *for each of their respective teams. Based on these projections, the Ravens would finish in second place, tied with the Steelers, which would likely put them right on the edge of the playoffs.

Cincinnati Bengals: 10-6

"With a timely bye, a veteran roster and some favorable late-season matchups, the Bengals can get 10 wins even after going 5-5 heading into Thanksgiving. Despite prime-time road games in Weeks 15 and 16 (the Bengals are 1-12 on the road at night since 2005), they still can go 5-1 to close out the regular season." – Coley Harvey

Baltimore Ravens: 9-7

"This isn't a playoff team right now, but the Ravens do their best work at this time of the offseason." – Jamison Hensley

Pittsburgh Steelers: 9-7

"All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell will miss up to the first three games of the season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy and All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown is unhappy with his contract with three years still left on it. What should concern the Steelers more is they have enough questions at outside linebacker and in their secondary to fill a show of 'Jeopardy,' not to mention a demanding schedule in which they open at New England and play five of their last six games against teams that made the playoffs in 2014." – Scott Brown

Cleveland Browns: 4-12

"The Browns might answer their quarterback question by opening day, but as of today it's a black hole that needs filling. That, the lack of a potent offense in an era of offense and a difficult schedule means the Browns take steps back this season." – Pat McManamon

Game-By-Game Ravens Predictions

If you're curious to see how Hensley got to his 9-7 record prediction for the Ravens, he gave a detailed breakdown of each matchup. Here's a quick summary:

Week 1: Broncos 27, Ravens 17. "This isn't the time to play Manning."

Week 2: Ravens 20, Raiders 16. "[Oakland is] a friendly place for visitors."

Week 3: Ravens 30, Bengals 23. "The Ravens have sacked Dalton 11 times at home."

Week 4: Steelers 23, Ravens 16. "The Ravens have never won a Thursday night game on the road."

Week 5: Ravens 28, Browns 10. "The Browns' luck never [changes] in Baltimore."

Week 6: Ravens 26, 49ers 20. "Baltimore's first game against … Anquan Boldin and Torrey Smith."

Week 7: Cardinals 21, Ravens 10. "No quarterback has beaten Baltimore more than [Carson] Palmer."

Week 8: Chargers 31, Ravens 28. "The Ravens are hoping the Chargers trade Philip Rivers."

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: Ravens 38, Jaguars 16. "The Ravens have won six in a row over Jacksonville in Baltimore."

Week 11: Ravens 16, Rams 6. "New QB Nick Foles won't look like the Nick Foles from Philadelphia."

Week 12: Ravens 24, Browns 13. "The Ravens continue their late November roll."

Week 13: Dolphins 22, Ravens 17. "The problem … is the Ravens are going on the road after a Monday night game against a division team."

Week 14: Seahawks 16, Ravens 13. "The Seahawks are one of the few teams who won't be intimidated."

Week 15: Ravens 24, Chiefs 20. "The Ravens have done a remarkably good job at quieting [Jamaal Charles]."

Week 16: Ravens 19, Steelers 17. "The Baltimore defense often uses Big Ben as a piñata."

Week 17: Bengals 23, Ravens 13. "The Ravens have lost more games at Paul Brown Stadium than anywhere else in the seven-year Harbaugh era."