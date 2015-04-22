Presented by

Late For Work 4/22: Toughest Schedule In Harbaugh Era, Game Predictions

Apr 22, 2015 at 02:07 AM
22_LFW_ScheduleHarbEra_news.jpg


Toughest Schedule In Harbaugh Era, Game Predictions

Buckle up, folks.

The NFL may have just handed the Ravens their toughest schedule of the John Harbaugh era.

One could imagine Ravens brass celebrating and giving each other high fives after locking up shutdown cornerback Jimmy Smith Tuesday afternoon, but the NFL schedule release was like a bucket of cold water.

"I'd imagine there weren't too many smiling faces at the Castle when team officials first glanced at the schedule," wrote The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec.

"I don't know if somebody in Baltimore must have upset the NFL," added CSNBaltimore.com's Brian Mitchell in the video below. "This is going to be a tough year for Baltimore. I hope this team is ready."

Five of the first seven games on the road? And opening against Peyton Manning when he is fresh instead of worn down in, say, December? Really?

And four of those five road games are on the West Coast? Plus, playing in Pittsburgh on a short week with the return of running back Le'Veon Bell (suspension)? Really, really?

Hopefully the Ravens are enrolled in a good frequent flyer program. The traveling will without a doubt take a physical toll.

Add in the fact that Baltimore will face only four teams that had losing records in 2014, and ESPN's Jamison Hensley declared 2015 "the toughest schedule in coach John Harbaugh's eight seasons."

The first half of the season is so brutal that CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora and TheMMQB.com's Peter King believes that if the Ravens can simply hover around .500 by the time they reach the bye in Week 9, they will be in good shape to go on a playoff run for the seventh time in eight seasons.

Translation: don't give up on the Ravens by mid-season, even if they don't have a winning record.

Since the road games are front-loaded, M&T Bank Stadium will be a busy place in the second half of the season with six of the final nine games at home. That's helpful, but it still won't be easy.  Three of the Ravens' final four opponents were playoff teams in 2014, and the other, the Chiefs, just barely missed out on the postseason.

"The Ravens will undoubtedly talk up the difficult schedule as an opportunity, rather than using it as an excuse," wrote Zrebiec.

"If [they] get to the playoffs for the seventh time in John Harbaugh's eight seasons at the helm, they'll have earned it. The NFL did them no favors tonight."

Silver Lining: Pittsburgh May Have It Even Tougher

While the Ravens have it rough, their chief rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, may have it even tougher. It will be no walk in the park for the Cincinnati Bengals either.

You may recall this recent Late For Work that explained the Ravens have the "easiest" schedule in the AFC North, based on opponent records from last season. Not only are all the other three division rivals ranked higher in the AFC North, but Pittsburgh and Cincinnati have the toughest strength of schedule in the entire league.

"Did the NFL just kill Pittsburgh's season four months before kickoff?" read a FoxSports.com headline early Wednesday morning.

The Steelers' season opener is against the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, and they have to do it without Bell. The* *backend of their schedule may provide the biggest challenge, facing five 2014 playoff teams in consecutive games from Weeks 12 to 16 (Seahawks, Colts, Bengals, Broncos and Ravens).

The Ravens weren't the only team to have their request to play West Coast teams in back-to-back weeks denied. The Bengals' same ask was rejected, too. Cincy will also face five 2014 playoff qualifiers in the last 10 weeks.

ESPN had their four AFC North reporters predict the final season records* *for each of their respective teams. Based on these projections, the Ravens would finish in second place, tied with the Steelers, which would likely put them right on the edge of the playoffs.

Cincinnati Bengals: 10-6
"With a timely bye, a veteran roster and some favorable late-season matchups, the Bengals can get 10 wins even after going 5-5 heading into Thanksgiving. Despite prime-time road games in Weeks 15 and 16 (the Bengals are 1-12 on the road at night since 2005), they still can go 5-1 to close out the regular season." – Coley Harvey

Baltimore Ravens: 9-7
"This isn't a playoff team right now, but the Ravens do their best work at this time of the offseason." – Jamison Hensley

Pittsburgh Steelers: 9-7
"All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell will miss up to the first three games of the season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy and All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown is unhappy with his contract with three years still left on it. What should concern the Steelers more is they have enough questions at outside linebacker and in their secondary to fill a show of 'Jeopardy,' not to mention a demanding schedule in which they open at New England and play five of their last six games against teams that made the playoffs in 2014." – Scott Brown

Cleveland Browns: 4-12
"The Browns might answer their quarterback question by opening day, but as of today it's a black hole that needs filling. That, the lack of a potent offense in an era of offense and a difficult schedule means the Browns take steps back this season." – Pat McManamon

Game-By-Game Ravens Predictions

If you're curious to see how Hensley got to his 9-7 record prediction for the Ravens, he gave a detailed breakdown of each matchup. Here's a quick summary:

Week 1: Broncos 27, Ravens 17. "This isn't the time to play Manning."
Week 2: Ravens 20, Raiders 16. "[Oakland is] a friendly place for visitors."
Week 3: Ravens 30, Bengals 23. "The Ravens have sacked Dalton 11 times at home."
Week 4: Steelers 23, Ravens 16. "The Ravens have never won a Thursday night game on the road."
Week 5: Ravens 28, Browns 10. "The Browns' luck never [changes] in Baltimore."
Week 6: Ravens 26, 49ers 20. "Baltimore's first game against … Anquan Boldin and Torrey Smith."
Week 7: Cardinals 21, Ravens 10. "No quarterback has beaten Baltimore more than [Carson] Palmer."
Week 8: Chargers 31, Ravens 28. "The Ravens are hoping the Chargers trade Philip Rivers."
Week 9: Bye
Week 10: Ravens 38, Jaguars 16. "The Ravens have won six in a row over Jacksonville in Baltimore."
Week 11: Ravens 16, Rams 6. "New QB Nick Foles won't look like the Nick Foles from Philadelphia."
Week 12: Ravens 24, Browns 13. "The Ravens continue their late November roll."
Week 13: Dolphins 22, Ravens 17. "The problem … is the Ravens are going on the road after a Monday night game against a division team."
Week 14: Seahawks 16, Ravens 13. "The Seahawks are one of the few teams who won't be intimidated."
Week 15: Ravens 24, Chiefs 20. "The Ravens have done a remarkably good job at quieting [Jamaal Charles]."
Week 16: Ravens 19, Steelers 17. "The Baltimore defense often uses Big Ben as a piñata."
Week 17: Bengals 23, Ravens 13. "The Ravens have lost more games at Paul Brown Stadium than anywhere else in the seven-year Harbaugh era."

Quick Hits

View this post on Instagram

The ball that beat the aggies. #HookEm

A post shared by Justin Tucker (@jtuck9) on

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/16: Matt Judon on the Verge of Eclipsing Terrell Suggs, One of the Best Players of the Century

Ray Lewis is among many celebrities to lose hordes of followers after Twitter's fake account purge. Who will win the AFC North crown? The Ravens-Steelers Week 9 street fight could determine the victory. Tony Jefferson got married!

news

Late for Work 7/13: Ravens Secondary a Favorite to Become the Next 'Legion of Boom'

A blow to the argument that Joe Flacco doesn't elevate his receivers. How much better will Ravens' new offensive arsenal be? Don't be so sure about cuts of high draft picks on the bubble. Conflicting opinions on how good the Ravens offensive line will be.

news

Late for Work 7/9: Seven Ravens News, Notes and Opinions You May Have Missed Over the Break

Lamar Jackson gets a last piece of college hardware after being named the ACC Male Athlete of the Year. Oh, Jackson is the fastest QB in Madden 19 too. The Ravens' season rests on five vital players. This might be the perfect year for an early start to training camp. The AFC North was ranked the worst quarterback division. How Baltimore can win 10 games.

news

Late for Work 6/26: Ravens Players Point Out Disrespect and Myths of NFL Top 100 Players List

Where are they now? A look at where 15 Ravens free agents have landed. Which new Ravens receiver will have the biggest impact this season?

news

Late for Work 6/22: Who's the Ravens Kicker Not Named Justin Tucker Launching 70-Yard Field Goals?

Is 2018 a year-long NFL audition for quarterback Joe Flacco? A look at the Ravens' dead money in 2018, and it's significantly better than last season. Baltimore led the NFL in two-tight end sets last year.

news

Late for Work 6/21: Sizing up Ravens Roster With Locks, Bubble Players and Long Shots

O.J. Brigance writes 600-word op-ed with his eyes. Analyst predicts defensive tackle Brandon Williams will get his first Pro Bowl nod this year. What will be Ozzie Newsome's best offseason move? Tom Brady insinuates he'll play until he's 45 (please no).

news

Late for Work 6/20: Ravens Wrap up Rookie Contracts With Hayden Hurst Signing; Sneak Peek of the Top-Rated Ravens on Madden 19

Lamar Jackson was upset with his Madden speed rating after the draft, and the video game has since adjusted his score. Winners and losers of Ravens minicamp. Orlando Brown Jr. showed growth over the offseason. National media debate whether Baltimore is a good place for Jackson's development.

news

Late for Work 6/19: Tyus Bowser Making a Matt Judon-Like Leap Would Do Wonders for Defense; Ravens Playoff Rankings

ESPN voted the Ravens as one of five NFL candidates to return to the playoffs. Ravens boast PFF's fifth-ranked offensive line despite significant injuries. DJ Moore signs rookie contract, leaping Hayden Hurst and several other first-rounders. RGIII trying to help nurture Lamar Jackson. The biggest roster decision facing the Ravens.

news

Late for Work 6/15: Jackson Could See Field Before All Other Rookie QBs; Latest Reminder Mosley Will Be 'Extremely Expensive'

Benardrick McKinney inked the latest inside linebacker contract reportedly worth $10 million annually. Former Ravens second-rounder Courtney Upshaw signed with the Jets. Joe Flacco has always indicated his passing camp would be after minicamp. Was Ozzie Newsome a Voluntary Guest or Held Hostage on 'The Lounge' Podcast?

news

Late for Work 6/12: Ravens' Most Underpaid Player; What to Watch as Mandatory Minicamp Kicks Off

Joe Flacco and his receivers must make up for lost time. Can the Ravens continue to avoid injuries? Marshal Yanda wins media day. Where does Flacco and other current players rank among all-time best Ravens?

news

Late for Work 6/8: Will Terrell Owens' Decision Overshadow Ray Lewis and Other Hall of Famers' Historic Day?

Ray Lewis was added to 2019 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Congrats to the Capitals on their Stanley Cup win. Be honest, did it take you a minute to figure out the Ravens' Twitter change? Will Baltimore go over or under eight wins? Who will be the Ravens' MVP?

news

Late for Work 6/7: Reaction and Details Behind NFL's Discipline of Ravens; Joe Flacco's Brother Transfers to Towson

Quarterback Tom Flacco will join the Tigers as a graduate transfer. The Ravens had a busy day in the community with a playground build, youth football clinic and flood relief donation. Where does the AFC North fall in NFL division rankings?

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising