Late for Work 4/26: How the Orlando Brown Jr. Trade Could Affect Ravens' First-Round Plans 

Ravens Receive Strong Grades for Brown Trade

We live in a world of instant reaction and it didn't take long for pundits to grade the Brown trade.

Here are some snippets on what was said:

"The Ravens rid themselves of a player who wanted out and got a strong return for him, so there's not a lot to complain about here. … What this trade did for Baltimore is turn an expendable asset into draft flexibility, which is exactly what clubs want this time of year. The addition of that first along with multiple selections on Day 2 and Day 3 completely opens up the board for Baltimore."

"The Ravens could draft a tackle, keep second-year player Tyre Phillips at right tackle or sign free-agent Alejandro Villanueva. Baltimore is now $15.14 million under the salary cap to sign other free agents or make a trade."

"If the Ravens knock this draft out of the park, they win. The Ravens aren't far from being a Super Bowl team. This time next week we could be saying that this trade gave the Ravens the boost they needed to get over the hump."

The Athletic's Sheil Kapadia: B

"Ultimately, if the Ravens felt like the Brown situation was untenable, this was a reasonable move. They didn't get a haul, but they got reasonable compensation. With such a talented roster, they're not going to be able to pay everyone, and rather than potentially losing Brown for nothing after the season, they were able to get something for him. There's nothing wrong with that from a process standpoint."

"It will probably take three to four years to accurately grade the Brown trade because no one currently knows how well Brown will play in Kansas City, who both teams will select with the picks that they acquired, and how those players will develop. It will take some time, but it's acceptable to give an initial grade based off of the presumed value that both teams received."

Quick Hits