Late For Work 4/26: Why Did Ravens Pick Matt Elam Over Manti Te'o?

Why didn't the Ravens take Te'o over Elam?

Simple.

"Matt was the higher-rated player between the two of those guys," General Manager Ozzie Newsome said.

"[Y]ou won't get much argument with that decision here," wrote SI.com's Chris Burke.

The Ravens also passed on other highly-rated players, including Florida International safety Jonathan Cyprien, LSU middle linebacker Kevin Minter, Cal wide receiver Keenan Allen, Florida State pass rusher Cornellius "Tank" Carradine and Florida State offensive tackle Menelik Watson.

There was obviously something the Ravens saw in Elam that put him above those other big names.

"Why I think the Ravens went with Elam is his knack for making big plays at crucial moments, which is a trait that has always ranked high with the franchise," wrote ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "After selecting Elam, [Newsome] told reporters that Elam was the one player all four decision-makers wanted."

The four decision-makers Hensley is referring to are Newsome, Head Coach John Harbaugh, Assistant General Manager Eric DeCosta and Director of College Scouting Joe Hortiz.

Sitting in front of them at the press conference after their selection, you could easily feel a genuine excitement to nab Elam at No. 32.

Case in point …

Eye-Popping Highlight Reel

As the Ravens' general manager, Newsome has been watching tape on college prospects for more than a decade.

He experienced something new when he was watching tape on Elam during the scouting process leading up to the draft.

"I've never been so excited," Newsome said.

"It's been a long time since I've watched a player on tape and play after play you just go, 'Wow, oh wow.' The way he played on tape is the way you have to play in the AFC North."

Newsome's comments made me want to find a highlight reel of Elam's game tape. After discovering the one below, I had a similar reaction to Newsome's.

Often times video editors will pause a shot prior to the snap of a play, and dim a majority of the screen while only highlighting a defensive player to draw the viewer's eye to him. That strategy is not needed with Elam's highlight-reel below.