Late For Work 4/29: Brady Quinn: Ravens Almost Traded Up To Draft Me

Flacco, Rice Among Most Popular NFL Players

Despite one of the most difficult seasons of their careers in 2013, Flacco and running back Ray Rice remain among the most popular players in the NFL.

The Ravens offensive leaders made the NFL Players' top 50 player sales list, putting their overall retail sales rank as the 28th (Rice) and 35th (Flacco) highest. That puts Rice as the fifth-most popular running back and Flacco the 14th-most popular quarterback.

The time frame the NFLPA measures sales from is March 1, 2013 through Feb. 28, 2014, which started shortly after the Ravens' Super Bowl victory and continued through the team's 8-8 season and Rice's domestic violence arrest.

The top-50 list below is released quarterly by NFL Players Inc., the marketing and licensing arm of the NFL Players Association, and is based on total overall sales of all licensed products. NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales Rankings Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers 28. Ray Rice, Baltimore Ravens Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins DeMarcus Ware, Dallas Cowboys Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Dez Bryant, Dallas Cowboys Tom Brady, New England Patriots Brandon Marshall, Chicago Bears Marshawn Lynch, Seattle Seahawks Frank Gore, San Francisco 49ers Eli Manning, New York Giants Darren McFadden, Oakland Raiders Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts Miles Austin, Dallas Cowboys Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints 35. Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens J.J. Watt, Houston Texans Jay Cutler, Chicago Bears Richard Sherman, Seattle Seahawks Trent Richardson, Indianapolis Colts Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings Andre Johnson, Houston Texans Clay Matthews, Green Bay Packers A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys Jamaal Charles, Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Willis, San Francisco 49ers Jimmy Graham, New Orleans Saints Troy Polamalu, Pittsburgh Steelers Vernon Davis, San Francisco 49ers Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots Jordy Nelson, Green Bay Packers Arian Foster, Houston Texans Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons Calvin Johnson, Detroit Lions Von Miller, Denver Broncos Victor Cruz, New York Giants Eric Decker, Denver Broncos Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys Philip Rivers, San Diego Chargers Wes Welker, Denver Broncos Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins Matt Forte, Chicago Bears LeSean McCoy, Philadelphia Eagles Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers

Ravens Draft Trade That Makes Sense

Draft trade chatter has been picking up recently, and some of it revolves around the Ravens trading back.

ESPN's Mark Dominik (the former GM of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) says a trade between the Harbaugh brothers this year would make a lot of sense. Dominik suggests the San Francisco 49ers trade the No. 30 and No. 56 picks to the Ravens for the No. 17 pick.

By moving up, Dominik thinks the 49ers could grab a wide receiver to help their vertical game and complement bigger receivers Anquan Boldin and Michael Crabtree.

"They aren't likely to find that guy with the 30th pick, but there should be some appealing options at No. 17," wrote Dominik. "A guy like Oregon State's Brandin Cooks or LSU's Odell Beckham Jr. would transform a very good offense into an explosive one.

"For the Ravens, this would give them the opportunity to add a second-round pick in a really deep draft, and they can still get a very good player with the 30th overall pick. General Manager Ozzie Newsome has done a great job at finding value outside of the top few picks in the draft – Ray Lewis, Todd Heap, Ed Reed and Jimmy Smith are some notable examples – which is another reason for them to feel good about moving back in this scenario."

If this deal were to be made, the Ravens would have three of the first 56 picks in the draft. And Newsome does have a history of making moves (or attempted moves) in the first round, which ProFootballTalk.com reviewed yesterday. He has done so in 1999, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012.

