Late For Work 4/3: Biggest Misconception Of Joe Flacco's $120M Contract

Apr 03, 2014 at 02:20 AM
03_LFW_FlaccoContract_news.jpg



Biggest Misconception Of Flacco's Contract

Joe Flacco's $120 million contract hurts the Ravens' ability to sign free agents. Right?

Wrong.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley says this false notion is the "biggest misconception" of Flacco's $120 million contract.

That's especially true when you look at 1) the amount of cap space the Ravens had heading into free agency compared to other teams and 2) how his 2014 cap number compares to other quarterbacks in the league.

The Ravens burst through the free agency doors in March with more than a reported $24 million at their disposal. That ranked as the 11th-most salary cap space among all 32 teams. And remember, among the 10 teams ranked ahead of the Ravens were perennial low-spenders who rarely come anywhere close to spending to the cap limit, including the Oakland Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

Flacco's reported $14.8 million cap number for 2014 isn't even the highest on the team. That distinction belongs to defensive tackle Haloti Ngata,* *who is reportedly scheduled to make $16 million.

Baltimore was hardly cap-strapped, even with their franchise quarterback on the payroll.

Flacco's 2014 cap number is not that high compared to other quarterbacks. It doesn't break the top-10 threshold. He's No. 11 (tied with Tom Brady) and it's hard to rank much lower considering most of the rest of the league is searching for a franchise quarterback or their franchise signal-caller is still playing on a rookie contract.

Of those that rank ahead of Flacco, half have not won a Super Bowl. Below is a look at the top 14 quarterback cap numbers, per ESPN:

Quarterbacks 2014 Cap Numbers                                             *
Eli Manning                         $20.4M
Ben Roethlisberger         $18.89M
Jay Cutler                            $18.5M
Drew Brees                        $18.4M
Sam Bradford                    $17.61M
Aaron Rodgers                  $17.55M
Matt Ryan                           $17.5M
Peyton Manning              $17.5M
Philip Rivers                        $16.66M
Matthew Stafford           $15.82M
*Joe Flacco                           $14.8M
Tom Brady                          $14.8M
Carson Palmer                   $12M
Tony Romo                         $11.77M Rice Arraignment Set For April 28

The arraignment for running back Ray Rice has been scheduled for April 28 at 8:45 a.m. in the Atlantic County Superior Court in New Jersey, as was first reported by Fox 45.

The arraignment is when Rice will be officially notified of the charges he's facing (third-degree aggravated assault against his then-fiancée Janay Palmer) and he could enter a plea.

If convicted of aggravated assault, Rice could face between three to five years in jail. However, attorney Robert Lytle, who specializes in civil litigation and criminal defense, told 105.7 The Fan that Rice may not face any jail time because he is a first-time offender. Instead, the judge may allow Rice to go on probation.

Rice initially faced a simple assault-domestic violence charge after his arrest, but he was indicted by a grand jury on the more serious third-degree aggravated assault charge last week after reviewing the case.

The difference between the two, Robert explained, is the injury the victim sustained. Palmer being seemingly unconscious after an alleged blow brought the charges up to the third degree, per Lytle.

After Rice's indictment last week, the team released a statement saying: "This is part of the due process for Ray. We know there is more to Ray Rice than this one incident."

Ravens Schedule To Be Released Mid-April

The NFL schedule release usually is tied to the NFL Draft, and since it moved back to May this year, questions naturally followed about the timing of schedule announcement.

The league is still planning on revealing it in mid-April as it normally does, NFL spokesman Greg Aiello told ProFootballTalk.com.

"Usually, the schedule is released on a Tuesday night; our current guess is that it'll be released on the 15th or 22nd," wrote Mike Florio.

Of course, the Ravens'* *2014 opponents are already known.

"Even though the 256 regular-season matchups already are known, merely answering the 'when' will become the top sports story of the day, eclipsing actual game action by the MLB, NBA, and NHL," wrote Florio.

T Zack Martin Makes Most Sense At No. 17

The Ravens have filled most of the key holes on their roster, but one big question mark remains at right tackle.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Rick Wagner and Jah Reid are the current favorites to win the job, but that a potential draft selection could be added to the mix. Adding to that competition from the first round sounds like a good idea to The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec.

"[I]t wouldn't be a sexy pick – and the Ravens may have just as big needs at other spots – but I'm not sure that selecting Notre Dame's Zack Martin doesn't make the most sense for the Ravens," Zrebiec wrote. "It will all depend, of course, on who is on the board when they prepare to make the 17th overall pick.

"Does a player like North Carolina tight end Eric Ebron fall in their laps? What about a pair of former Alabama standouts, linebacker C.J. Mosley and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix? The Ravens have filled enough of their needs in free agency that they'll be able to stay true to their board." 'Strange' Ravens Didn't Try To Sign Blount

The Ravens were reportedly interested in veteran running back LeGarrette Blount, but he instead joined the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

So the Ravens missed out on a bruising complement to Rice, and will now have to face a two-headed monster twice a year in Blount and Le'Veon Bell.

"It's strange that the Ravens didn't make more of an effort to get Blount," Hensley wrote. "His power running style was a good fit for the Ravens, and Blount came at a reasonable price ($3.85 million over two years)." 

He later added in a fan chat: "They obviously weren't that interested. [Blount] wasn't paid much by the Steelers. The free-agent running backs failed to land good deals. If the Ravens wanted one, they would have paid one."

Hensley predicts the Ravens will draft a running back in the third round or later. Bisciotti's Awesome Response To Doing Ray Lewis Dance In Golf

Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti loves golf.

After all, there's a putting green in front of the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills. He joked at the season-ending press conference that his top priority this offseason would be working on his 30-yard chip shot.

So if Bisciotti is having a good day at the golf course, does he break out Ray Lewis' signature squirrel dance?

"Ray asked me, 'Please stop trying it,'" Bisciotti told the Golf Channel. "I tried it a couple of times. It's not a good look for an old white guy."

Here's the full interview (mobile users tap "View in Browser" at the top of the page.)

Quick Hits

  • "In discussing the need to add another quarterback to compete for the backup job with Tyrod Taylor, Harbaugh mentioned that offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak is familiar with a couple of the options," Zrebiec wrote. "He wasn't specific, though it's probably worth noting that both Rex Grossman and Dan Orlovsky, among the top quarterbacks available on a thinned-out free-agent market, were with Kubiak's Houston Texans at one point." [The Baltimore Sun]
  • Hey Jamison, will the Ravens try to add Champ Bailey? "All indications from the Ravens is that they're going to start either Darian Stewart or a draft pick at free safety. Champ Bailey was an option before the Ravens signed Stewart to a one-year, $1.3 million deal," he wrote. [ESPN]
  • This isn't going to happen. The Ravens are on record. @RavenSalaryCap: $1.6M is before June 1. $2.2M if after 6/1. RT @rikumukherjee: how much cap space would the ravens save if they were to release sam koch? [Twitter]
  • Could Lardarius Webb get cut? "Not this year," Jamison wrote. "But his cap number is $11 million in 2015. The Ravens would open up $4 million in cap space by releasing him." [ESPN]
  • @BPierce: I swear to you that all this hard work gunna pay off #JustWatch #GrindNvrStops [Twitter]
  • @bynestime56: 2 days til i marry the love of my life!!  #oooooooo[crap] lol.....I GOT THIS!! [Twitter]
  • @untouchablejay4: "You can be successful and have enemies, Or you can be unsuccessful and have friends." [Twitter]
03_LFW_SuccessfulEnemies_instory.jpg
  • Ryan Mink and Justin Tucker are hair twins! … @jtuck9: Fresh cut, fresh shave #nostarbucksdrakehands  [Twitter]
03_LFW_TuckerMinkHair_instory.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/16: Matt Judon on the Verge of Eclipsing Terrell Suggs, One of the Best Players of the Century

Ray Lewis is among many celebrities to lose hordes of followers after Twitter's fake account purge. Who will win the AFC North crown? The Ravens-Steelers Week 9 street fight could determine the victory. Tony Jefferson got married! 
news

Late for Work 7/13: Ravens Secondary a Favorite to Become the Next 'Legion of Boom'

A blow to the argument that Joe Flacco doesn't elevate his receivers. How much better will Ravens' new offensive arsenal be? Don't be so sure about cuts of high draft picks on the bubble. Conflicting opinions on how good the Ravens offensive line will be.
news

Late for Work 7/9: Seven Ravens News, Notes and Opinions You May Have Missed Over the Break

Lamar Jackson gets a last piece of college hardware after being named the ACC Male Athlete of the Year. Oh, Jackson is the fastest QB in Madden 19 too. The Ravens' season rests on five vital players. This might be the perfect year for an early start to training camp. The AFC North was ranked the worst quarterback division. How Baltimore can win 10 games. 
news

Late for Work 6/26: Ravens Players Point Out Disrespect and Myths of NFL Top 100 Players List

Where are they now? A look at where 15 Ravens free agents have landed. Which new Ravens receiver will have the biggest impact this season?
news

Late for Work 6/22: Who's the Ravens Kicker Not Named Justin Tucker Launching 70-Yard Field Goals?

Is 2018 a year-long NFL audition for quarterback Joe Flacco? A look at the Ravens' dead money in 2018, and it's significantly better than last season. Baltimore led the NFL in two-tight end sets last year.
news

Late for Work 6/21: Sizing up Ravens Roster With Locks, Bubble Players and Long Shots

O.J. Brigance writes 600-word op-ed with his eyes. Analyst predicts defensive tackle Brandon Williams will get his first Pro Bowl nod this year. What will be Ozzie Newsome's best offseason move? Tom Brady insinuates he'll play until he's 45 (please no).
news

Late for Work 6/20: Ravens Wrap up Rookie Contracts With Hayden Hurst Signing; Sneak Peek of the Top-Rated Ravens on Madden 19

Lamar Jackson was upset with his Madden speed rating after the draft, and the video game has since adjusted his score. Winners and losers of Ravens minicamp. Orlando Brown Jr. showed growth over the offseason. National media debate whether Baltimore is a good place for Jackson's development.
news

Late for Work 6/19: Tyus Bowser Making a Matt Judon-Like Leap Would Do Wonders for Defense; Ravens Playoff Rankings

ESPN voted the Ravens as one of five NFL candidates to return to the playoffs. Ravens boast PFF's fifth-ranked offensive line despite significant injuries. DJ Moore signs rookie contract, leaping Hayden Hurst and several other first-rounders. RGIII trying to help nurture Lamar Jackson. The biggest roster decision facing the Ravens.
news

Late for Work 6/15: Jackson Could See Field Before All Other Rookie QBs; Latest Reminder Mosley Will Be 'Extremely Expensive'

Benardrick McKinney inked the latest inside linebacker contract reportedly worth $10 million annually. Former Ravens second-rounder Courtney Upshaw signed with the Jets. Joe Flacco has always indicated his passing camp would be after minicamp. Was Ozzie Newsome a Voluntary Guest or Held Hostage on 'The Lounge' Podcast?
news

Late for Work 6/12: Ravens' Most Underpaid Player; What to Watch as Mandatory Minicamp Kicks Off

Joe Flacco and his receivers must make up for lost time. Can the Ravens continue to avoid injuries? Marshal Yanda wins media day. Where does Flacco and other current players rank among all-time best Ravens?
news

Late for Work 6/8: Will Terrell Owens' Decision Overshadow Ray Lewis and Other Hall of Famers' Historic Day? 

Ray Lewis was added to 2019 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Congrats to the Capitals on their Stanley Cup win. Be honest, did it take you a minute to figure out the Ravens' Twitter change? Will Baltimore go over or under eight wins? Who will be the Ravens' MVP?
news

Late for Work 6/7: Reaction and Details Behind NFL's Discipline of Ravens; Joe Flacco's Brother Transfers to Towson

Quarterback Tom Flacco will join the Tigers as a graduate transfer. The Ravens had a busy day in the community with a playground build, youth football clinic and flood relief donation. Where does the AFC North fall in NFL division rankings?
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising