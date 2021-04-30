Late for Work 4/30: Rashod Bateman, Odafe Oweh Among Biggest First-Round Steals

NFL.com's Chad Reuter: "Grade: A. Bateman has the build and quickness to play in the slot if that's what the team needs — but he also would test defenses at flanker or split end. The more targets [Lamar] Jackson has, the better the team will be. … Oweh [is] an elite athlete who plays with physicality off the edge. People point to his zero sacks in 2020, but he did bring down quarterbacks seven times in 13 games the previous two years. The Ravens won't ask Oweh to dominate as a rookie, allowing him to mature behind Pernell McPhee, Jaylon Ferguson and Tyus Bowser. The upside is worth the risk this late in the first round."

The Ringer's Danny Kelly: "Grades: A+ (Bateman); B (Oweh). [Bateman] is a slam-dunk pick for the Ravens, who give Lamar Jackson another playmaking pass catcher to throw to downfield. Bateman brings an intriguing combination of size and speed, and has experience playing both outside and in the slot. His skill set complements Marquise Brown and Sammy Watkins well, and his addition brings potential to help Jackson take a big jump in the passing game in year four.

"Oweh is a fascinating high-risk, high-reward pick for the Ravens. The former Nittany Lions star boasts extraordinarily rare athleticism (he ran a 4.36 at his pro day at 257 pounds), but heads to the NFL with underwhelming college production (he posted zero sacks in seven games last year and notched just seven in his career). Baltimore's big bet here is that he'll be able to turn his speed and explosiveness into sacks at the next level."

The Athletic's Sheil Kapadia: "Grades: A (Bateman); B (Oweh). It was no secret going into the draft that the Ravens needed wide receiver help. Bateman (6 feet, 190 pounds) offers a terrific option to work the middle of the field and produce yards after the catch. There's no projection here. He should help the Ravens immediately. I love the pairing of player and team here.