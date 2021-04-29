Late for Work 4/29: Will Ravens Break an 18-Year Streak in Draft Tonight?

Will Ravens Pick an Edge Rusher in First Round for First Time Since 2003?

Other than wide receiver, edge rusher has been the position most frequently mocked to the Ravens in the first round of the draft. And that was before they gained an additional first-round pick in the Orlando Brown Jr. trade.

With edge rusher as arguably the Ravens' biggest need, it's logical to think the team will do something tonight it hasn't done in 18 years: draft an edge rusher in the first round. The last time was in 2003, when Baltimore selected Terrell Suggs 10th overall.

"Their value lines up really well for the edge class," said ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "It's not top heavy, but this middle tier of depth is really good."

As noted in Late for Work last week, Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner said drafting Michigan edge rusher Kwity Paye would be a dream scenario for the Ravens. However, the chances of that dream coming true are not good.

According to ESPN's Draft Day Predictor, Paye has a 3-percent chance of being available when the Ravens are on the clock at No. 27 (Baltimore also has the 31st-overall pick). NBC Sports' Peter King predicted the Ravens will trade up to No. 22 to select Paye.

Miami's Jaelan Phillips and Georgia's Azeez Ojulari could also be gone by that point, but stranger things have happened in the draft.

"Any of those three falling would have to get the Ravens' attention," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote.

More realistic options at edge rusher for the Ravens at No. 27, according to ESPN's Draft Day Predictor, are Miami's Gregory Rousseau (90 percent), Penn State's Jayson Oweh (90 percent) and Tulsa's Zaven Collins (63 percent).

"Unlike previous years, there is no Chase Young or a Bosa brother who headlines this pass-rush class," Hensley wrote. "Finding the right outside linebacker or defensive end depends on how a team ranks potential and production."