Late For Work 4/30: Ravens Draft Rumors: Trade Out, Nab Bears' TE Martellus Bennett

Bears' TE Martellus Bennett On Trading Block. Ravens Interested?

On the eve of the draft, news broke that the Chicago Bears have put tight end Martellus Bennett on the trading block, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Given the Ravens' need for a pass-catching tight end, the thin 2015 tight end draft class, and Offensive Coordinator Marc Trestman's success with Bennett last season in Chicago, conjecture about Baltimore's interest immediately ensued.

"Not sure asking price but would think Ravens would be intrigued," tweeted The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec.

"[I]t makes sense if the Ravens expressed interest in the Pro Bowl tight end," wrote ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "The Ravens certainly have the means to make a move. Their 10 picks are tied for second most of any team. The question is whether the Ravens want to make the financial commitment."

Bennett has not participated in Chicago's offseason workouts, as he is looking for a new contract after signing a four-year, $20.4 million deal in 2013. So any team that is interested must also understand that a contract extension would need to be a part of the equation.

Bennett's current contract averages $5.1 million per season (ranked 13th in NFL behind Pitta), but for a deal to work, Bennett would need to be paid $7.5 million annually, per Hensley, which would put him among the top-five paid at the position.

He has a strong argument to be compensated among the best, seeing as he led all NFL tight ends last year with 90 catches. Still, that would be a lot of money tied up in the tight end position. Pitta is guaranteed $4 million in 2015, regardless of whether he returns from his hip injury.

The Ravens have $10.673 million available under the cap, according to The Sun's Aaron Wilson.

"But the Ravens can't bank on Pitta playing a full season even if he wants to return," wrote Hensley. "Bennett is intriguing because he is a proven commodity under Trestman, who was the tight end's head coach in Chicago for two seasons."

Hensley added that the Ravens could also trade for Detroit's Brandon Pettigrew (the Lions used a top pick on Eric Ebron last year). The last time Baltimore made a draft-day trade for a veteran was 2008 – fourth-rounder for cornerback Fabian Washington.

4 Scenarios To Watch As Ravens Prepare To Pick

Nobody can predict exactly what the Ravens will do at No. 26, not even the Ravens themselves know with certainty because anything can happen with the first 25 picks.

Below are four questions that Zrebiec says could affect what the Ravens do:

*When will the run on cornerbacks start?

*"There's really been no consensus as to when the other top-graded corners will come off the board. But with so many teams looking for quality cover guys, the sense is that there could be a run on them in the first round."

How many receivers go in the first round?

"Nine receivers almost certainly won't go in the first round, but it's not out of the question – in fact, it may be probable – that six or seven will. It's a deep receiving class, so some teams might be willing to wait it out at the position. However, there's a lot of talented pass catchers that should be available later in the first round."

How many offensive linemen get picked?

"If there is a run on offensive tackles within the first 25 picks, that would significantly increase the odds of a player that the Ravens covet falling to them without them having to trade up. The Ravens really don't have a significant need for an offensive lineman, so in their eyes, the more of them picked early, the better."

How far will Gregory and Ray fall?

"When the draft season began, outside linebackers Randy Gregory (Nebraska) and Shane Ray (Missouri) were both being discussed as top-10 picks. However, injuries or off-the-field factors have both spiraling down draft boards or off of them altogether. …It will certainly be tempting for the teams in the 15-to-25 range if an impact pass rusher is still available, warts and all. And how would the Ravens react? They met with both Gregory and Ray in the predraft process and owner Steve Bisciotti has already said that he'd love to get a pass rusher with the team's first pick."