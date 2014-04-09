Late For Work 4/9: Experts Pick Ravens As Bounce-Back Team Of 2014

Daniel Jeremiah: Baltimore appears primed to rebound in 2014 "The Baltimore Ravens immediately come to mind. Last year was an adjustment period after the departures of Ed Reed and Ray Lewis, among others. I see the defense enjoying a bounce-back season, especially if the Ravens can address the second safety spot (alongside Matt Elam), giving them a potent enough back end to compete with Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Co. in the AFC," Jeremiah wrote. "I expect Joe Flacco to play much better under new offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak. Between free-agent acquisition Steve Smith, a healthy Dennis Pitta and Torrey Smith, Baltimore has viable weapons in the passing game. And Kubiak's offense almost always features a strong running game, which would take a lot of pressure off Flacco."

Charley Casserly: *Joe Flacco and the Ravens still have a championship mix *"I think three non-playoff participants from last season have a shot at taking part in postseason play this time around: Baltimore, Arizona and Washington," Casserly wrote. "All three teams have QBs that can get them to the playoffs. I don't see any of them being good enough to win the Super Bowl, but May's draft could make each better. If forced to choose one, I think Baltimore has the best shot. The Ravens have a good QB – and the best balance between offense and defense of the three teams listed."

Dave Dameshek: Baltimore looks like a fine candidate ... if it can survive a tight AFC North race

"The Bears, Cardinals, Texans, Browns and Steelers (in that order) all have a shot. But since the question asks which team has the best shot, I'll point to the Baltimore Ravens," Dameshek wrote. "They're just 14 months removed from winning their last Super Bowl thanks largely to occasionally elite QB Joe Flacco. Now, if you watched Flacco last season, you know the fall of 2013 wasn't one of those occasions – but that's likely owed to an almost-empty cupboard of pass catchers. That won't be an issue in 2014, thanks to the veteran additions of Steve Smith and Owen Daniels, along with the return of Dennis Pitta at full strength. The offensive line also has experienced some mild upgrades and figures to be further addressed in next month's draft.

"The Ravens' biggest obstacle to getting back to the postseason? A rugged AFC North that presents three viable foes: the Bengals arguably boast the conference's most talented roster (aside from at the QB position), the Steelers' defense almost certainly will cut down on the big plays that killed 'em last year and the Browns have emerged from their early-February apocalypse to cobble together an intriguing mix of dynamic players. Matter of fact, it wouldn't be that shocking to see any of the four win the division in 2014."

Johnny Unitas Voted Best QB Of All Time

Baltimore Colts' Johnny Unitas has been declared the best quarterback of all time by voting fans at NFL.com.

The league website set up an NCAA bracket-like tournament with a field of 32 quarterbacks in four "regions" based on the era they played.

Unitas represented the Baby Boomers region in the championship round, and easily beat Joe Montana from the Generation X region. Unitas won in a landslide with 72 percent of votes.

But Unitas had some close calls along the way, especially against Millennial Donovan McNabb.

On the road to winning the crown, Unitas beat out Bob Griese (89 percent to 11 percent of votes) in Round 1, Roger Staubach (73-27) in Round 2, Terry Bradshaw (53-47) in Round 3, McNabb (51-49) in Round 4, and Montana (72-28) in the fifth and final round.

So there you have it.

Unitas is the greatest of all time, thanks in part to legions of Colts and Ravens fan voters.

Ravens, Steelers Have Similar Draft Targets?

Could AFC North rivals Pittsburgh and Baltimore be targeting the same prospects in the draft?

CSNBaltimore.com's Clifton Brown thinks there's a chance based off the teams' needs and draft position. Only two picks separate them, with the Steelers picking first at No. 15 and the Ravens at No. 17.

"Already intense rivals on the field, the Ravens and Steelers could be targeting some of the same players in the draft," Brown wrote. "At least two players should be high on both teams' draft boards - safety Calvin Pryor of Louisville and offensive tackle Taylor Lewan of Michigan."

The Ravens need a complementary free safety to second-year Matt Elam, and right tackle is the only spot on the offensive line without a solidified starter if Kelechi Osemele stays at left guard. Meanwhile, the Steelers want to get younger at safety after losing Ryan Clark and they could have Troy Polamalu mentor a rookie as a long-term answer. Plus they need help along the offensive line too.

Pryor and Lewan could be a viable option for either team, says Brown.

"Why does Lewan fit both the Ravens and Steelers?" Brown asked. "Both teams need offensive line help, and Lewan is capable of playing either left tackle or right tackle. Some scouts think Lewan could be a top-10 pick. But if he slides to No. 17, the Ravens might view Lewan as a right tackle capable of starting immediately

"Fitting that the Steelers and Ravens are eyeing some of the same players. These rivals like keeping an eye on each other."

Ravens Salary Cap Allocation Per Position

With the Ravens reportedly about $6 million under the salary cap limit, ESPN's Jamison Hensley breaks down money behind the 60 players under contracts.

What I found most interesting was the percentage of cap money allocated to each position. Take a look:

Quarterbacks: 3 players, 13.02 percent of Ravens' total salary cap

Running backs: 5 players, 9.09 percent of total cap

Wide receivers: 8 players, 6.24 percent of cap

Tight ends: 4 players, 4.13 percent of cap

Offensive line: 11 players, 15.03 percent of ca

Defensive line: 7 players, 17.93 percent of cap

Linebackers: 9 players, 15.36 percent of cap

Cornerbacks: 4 players, 11.6 percent of cap

Safety: 6 players, 4.12 percent of cap

Specialists: 3 players, 3.46 percent of cap

Dead money: $6.2 million

