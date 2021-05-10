Late for Work 5/10: Do the Ravens Still Need Another Pass Rusher?

Ravens in Line for Two Fourth-Round Compensatory Picks

No team has been better at collecting compensatory picks than the Ravens, and they've put themselves in a good position to receive more next season.

The updated projections from OverTheCap's Nick Corte have the Ravens receiving two fourth-round comp picks for the losses of Judon and Ngakoue in free agency.

According to the chart, they would be the fifth and sixth-highest picks given out.

"What stands out as of now is just how few 3rd round compensatory picks are on the board," Korte wrote. "This was an offseason, perhaps aggravated by the fall in the salary cap, that saw very few players leave for other teams on high valued contracts. As of now, only two 3rd rounders are projected to be awarded: to the Steelers for Bud Dupree going to the Titans, and to the Lions for Kenny Golladay going to the Giants."

Korte said Judon and Ngakoue are players to watch that are just below the 3rd/4th-round pick cutoff.

"[T]hose who are hoping for teams with 4th rounders to see those picks upgraded to 3rd rounders, that hope is founded, with two possibilities on how it could be fulfilled," Korte wrote. "One is if the formula considers fewer leaguewide players than last year's number of approximately 1,944, which is what the 2022 projection is currently using. That precise number will be unknowable until the conclusion of the regular season. The other is if the players in question beat their estimated snap count percentages, an estimation of which the projection uses a snap count average over the past four seasons."

Korte also said one thing to watch is Jihad Ward's playing time with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ward's loss is currently offset by the addition of Sammy Watkins. But if Ward's playing time doesn't qualify under the compensatory formula, Watkins could potentially cancel out one of the projected fourth-round picks for Judon or Ngakoue.