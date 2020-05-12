Late for Work 5/12: Way-Too-Early Roster Projections at Four Key Positions

Defensive line (5): Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, Derek Wolfe, Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington Jr.: "Washington is not a dynamic pass rusher, but he can help replace Chris Wormley's run-stopping contributions at defensive end. If the Ravens had to pick between him, [Daylon] Mack and [Justin] Ellis, it'd be hard to fault them for going with the one lineman who doesn't have a knee injury in his medical history. (It might be easier to sneak Mack onto the practice squad, too.)"

Inside linebacker (4): L.J. Fort, Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, Otaro Alaka: "Adding two of the draft's top linebacker prospects should help shore up the position, in both the short and long term. It should also make the veteran battles for a roster spot even more competitive. … Among the team's veterans, Fort has a leg up; he has the most starting experience in the Ravens' system, though it's just eight games. Health and special teams contributions will be important. Fort had more special teams snaps than defensive snaps in seven games last season, and [Chris] Board has been a steady presence there since 2018. Offseason signing Jake Ryan, who's played just two games over the past two seasons, has significant special teams experience, too."

Ravens Enter 2020 With Chip on Shoulder, But So Do AFC North Rivals

It's been four months since the Ravens' Super Bowl aspirations were dashed by a shocking loss to the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the playoffs, and while the sting may have subsided, it hasn't wholly dissipated.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the Ravens were identified as one of the teams entering the 2020 season with a big chip on their shoulder by NFL.com.

"To the naked eye, Baltimore appeared lost in the latter stages of a belladonna voyage as Derrick Henry flung dazed defenders into the terrible Maryland night," NFL.com’s Marc Sessler wrote. "In a flash, the mighty Ravens – their 14-2 record, their MVP quarterback and all their boasts – were reduced to salt. Few teams burn more brightly for a chance to make things right."

Nothing short of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy next February will fully make things right for the Ravens, but they can gain a measure of retribution when the Titans return to M&T Bank Stadium in Week 11. That contest obviously is one of the biggest revenge games of the season.