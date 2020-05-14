Late for Work 5/14: Ravens Well-Positioned to Succeed in NFL's Atypical Offseason

Beyond a talented roster and coaching staff, the Ravens have another key attribute that should serve them well this offseason: continuity. Head Coach John Harbaugh enters his 13th season with nearly all of his team's key players on both sides of the ball returning, as well as Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman and Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale.

"That seems to be the theme here: continuity, stability, familiarity," NFL.com's Judy Battista wrote. "This is an especially tough year to have hired a new coach or changed offensive or defensive systems."

Fox Sports Radio's Colin Cowherd expressed a similar sentiment in March, when he touted the Ravens as a team that will have a significant advantage this offseason.

"There's always an advantage for veteran teams that are well run, but I think this year more than ever," Cowherd said. "The well-run organizations: the Baltimores, the Philadelphia Eagles, the New England Patriots … are just going to flourish because they have stability [and] many of the same people."

One of the Ravens' rivals in the AFC North could have the talent to be an exception. Despite hiring a new head coach, the Cleveland Browns may be in line for a successful campaign, according to NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha.

"I do think the Browns are under the radar, which is a good place for them," Chadiha wrote. "They found a couple offensive tackles to give Baker Mayfield the protection he sorely needed – with the signing of Jack Conklin and the drafting of Jedrick Wills Jr. – and they still have plenty of overall talent on that roster. We'll see if [Head Coach] Kevin Stefanski can maximize the potential of that group."

Ravens Upgraded on Offense and Defense

The consensus opinion is that the Ravens have a better team on paper than the one that went a franchise-best 14-2 in the regular-season last year.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec took an in-depth look at where Baltimore upgraded, downgraded and stood pat, and his analysis validated the prevailing view.

The only two positions in which Zrebiec believes the Ravens took a step back are interior offensive line (due to the retirement of eight-time Pro Bowl selection Marshal Yanda) and tight end (due to trading Hayden Hurst). He wrote that the Ravens "look about the same" at quarterback, offensive tackle, outside linebacker, safety and special teams.

Here are some excerpts regarding the positions in which Zrebiec said the Ravens improved: