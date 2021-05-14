Late for Work 5/14: Which Games on Ravens' Schedule Should Be Getting More Attention?

Which Games on the Ravens' Schedule Should Be Getting More Attention?

There are several matchups on the Ravens' schedule that fit the definition of a marquee matchup.

There's the fourth meeting between superstar quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes in Week 2 when the Kansas City Chiefs come to Baltimore for the home opener.

There's the first regular-season meeting between 2019 MVP Jackson and 2020 MVP Aaron Rodgers when the Ravens host the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 (assuming Rodgers is still a Packer).

And there are the games against the Cleveland Browns in Weeks 12 and 14 that could determine who wins the AFC North title.

As enticing as those four games are, however, there are other compelling matchups on the Ravens' schedule that are deserving of attention.

Although the Pittsburgh Steelers are the defending AFC North champions, Baltimore's two meetings against the Pittsburgh Steelers haven't made many pundits' "games to watch" list. For just the second time in the past 15 years, neither Ravens-Steelers game is scheduled to be in prime time.

However, the regular-season finale between the archrivals in Baltimore could be noteworthy for multiple reasons.

"The regular-season finale always carries uncertainty, and two years ago, after the Ravens had run roughshod over the AFC North, the Steelers came to M&T Bank Stadium in an anticlimactic regular-season finale in which the Ravens, having already secured the No. 1 seeding in the AFC, rested many starters," Press Box's Bo Smolka wrote. "More often, though, these teams have been in the playoff hunt to the end, so history suggests that a matchup in the final week of the season will have significant playoff implications."

The game also could be the final one for Ben Roethlisberger as the Steelers' quarterback.

"That game at M&T Bank Stadium could mark the end of an era for the Steelers," Forbes' John Perrotto wrote. "And it would be fitting as the Ravens have been the Steelers' fiercest rival throughout Roethlisberger's 17-year career."

Peter Schrager of "Good Morning Football" ranked the Week 17 meeting between the Ravens and Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium at No. 1 on his list of "Sneaky-Awesome" games this season.

When the teams met in 2019, Jackson threw five touchdown passes and rushed for 95 yards in his "Monday Night Football" debut to lead the Ravens to a 45-6 rout.