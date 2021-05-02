Late for Work 5/2: Ravens' 2021 Draft Receives Mostly High Grades

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.: "Grade: B+. This is another team that had clear needs heading into the draft. … The thing with filling needs is that you don't want to reach just to fill that need. You want to make sure the value lines up, too. And based on my board, Baltimore didn't reach for any of its top three picks with a wide receiver, edge rusher and guard/center. …The only knock here is whether or not they have a replacement for [Orlando] Brown at right tackle on their roster, because if it's not Tyre Phillips, they might have a problem, and they didn't address it here. Baltimore got good players on all three days, though."

Pro Football Focus: "Grade: B+. Rashod Bateman may not be an elite all-around athlete, but he has an incredibly high floor and should have been the fourth wide receiver off the board. His route-running chops and release package are NFL-ready. Bateman was a productive receiver from the slot in 2019 despite dealing with COVID-19 before the start of the year and losing 10 pounds. And from an outside alignment, he recorded 3.60 yards per route run that year, the fifth-highest mark by a Power Five wide receiver in the PFF College era. Lamar Jackson gets his WR1."

The Ringer's Danny Kelly: "Grade: B+. The Ravens had a characteristically solid draft on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they brought in one of the most intriguing prospects in this entire class: Oweh posted underwhelming production in college, but he brings elite athletic traits to develop in the pros. I trust the Ravens to coach him up and cultivate his potential. Offensively, Baltimore did exactly what it needed to do, surrounding Lamar Jackson with some much-needed pass-catching talent."

Draft Wire's Luke Easterling: "Grade: B+. Brandon Stephens was a head-scratcher in the third round, but I love everything else about this group. Rashod Bateman was a steal at No. 27 overall, and exactly the receiver Lamar Jackson needs. Odafe Oweh has as much upside as any edge rusher in this draft, and Ben Cleveland fits their smashmouth style up front. Tylan Wallace was another bargain pick at receiver in the fourth round, and Shaun Wade was well worth a flyer in the fifth-round if he can return to his 2019 self. Daelin Hayes was an underrated stash in the fifth, as well."

Washington Post's Mark Maske: "Grade: B-. The Ravens' seemingly never-ending search for help at WR led them to use a first-round pick on Rashod Bateman and a fourth-rounder on Tylan Wallace. They did address their pass-rush need with first-rounder Odafe Oweh and fifth-rounder Daelin Hayes but could have done more along the offensive line."