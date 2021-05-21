Late for Work 5/21: Ravens An Unlikely Suitor for Julio Jones, But 'Don't Rule Them Out Completely'

Deadspin's Jon Hoefling was much less enthusiastic about the Ravens being a good fit for Jones. Of the six teams Schultz mentioned as potential destinations (the 49ers, Patriots, Colts, Chargers, and Titans were the others), Hoefling put the Ravens at No. 5 in his rankings of teams who would benefit the most from adding Jones.

"Would Jones make Baltimore's offense more dynamic? Oh yeah. It'd be fun to watch … for about four weeks," Hoefling wrote. "Then when you realize that Julio has only had one game with eight or more targets and hasn't eclipsed 100 yards in any, you'll probably focus your attention elsewhere.