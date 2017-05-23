Late For Work 5/23: Breaking Down Ravens' Offensive and Defensive Depth Charts

"Perriman answered some skeptics by playing all 16 games last season. Now, he has to show improvement with his hands and route running. Even if the Ravens bring in another receiver, they want the 2015 first-round draft pick on the field a lot. If Campanaro stays healthy, he's the team's best slot option. Reynolds has worked hard in his transition to an NFL receiver. We'll know soon how much progress he's made. Adeboyejo, a big target out of Mississippi, is one of five undrafted rookie receivers on the roster."

Tight end: Dennis Pitta, Benjamin Watson, Crockett Gillmore, Maxx Williams, Nick Boyle, Darren Waller

Zrebiec: "This is probably the toughest position to sort out because it depends largely on the health of Watson, Gillmore and Williams, who are coming back from significant injuries that cost them most or all of 2016. It also will be affected by whether Boyle or Williams are used at fullback, and whether Waller returns to his roots and plays some wide receiver. Waller is the most explosive and physically gifted tight end the Ravens have, so it would be foolish to dismiss his chances. It seems unlikely the Ravens will find a spot for all six, but special teams and position flexibility will factor."

Right tackle: De'Ondre Wesley, Jermaine Eluemunor, Stephane Nembot

Zrebiec: "After the free-agent departure of Rick Wagner, this is the spot with the most questions. Lewis could make them moot if the Ravens decide to move him to right tackle. Team officials believe Wesley, Eluemunor and Nembot have the physical skills to play the position, but they don't have much playing experience. There is also a chance the Ravens find a starting tackle on the free-agent market, with the top current options being Ryan Clady, King Dunlap and Orlando Franklin."

Rush linebacker: Terrell Suggs, Za'Darius Smith, Tim Williams, Boseko Lokombo

Zrebiec: "Suggs played 66 percent of the Ravens' defensive snaps in 2016, a number that could go down given his age (he turns 35 in October) and the team's depth at outside linebacker. Still, he's a defensive leader and stout against the run, so he'll be on the field plenty. It will be interesting to see whether the coaching staff simplifies things for Williams, a rookie third-round draft pick, and allows him to just focus on getting to the quarterback. After a disappointing sophomore season, Smith will have to earn his snaps with a productive summer."

Strong-side linebacker: Matthew Judon, Tyus Bowser, Brennen Beyer, Randy Allen

Zrebiec: "The Ravens took Bowser in the second round because they believe he can step in immediately and start at strong-side linebacker. However, he'll have to beat out Judon for the starting job. Judon had a promising rookie season with four sacks, and another offseason in the weight room and with the defensive playbook should help him take the next step. If both young linebackers falter, the Ravens could use Albert McClellan in this spot as well."

Weak-side linebacker: Kamalei Correa, Patrick Onwuasor, Bam Bradley, Donald Payne

Zrebiec: "The sudden offseason retirement of 2016 leading tackler Zachary Orr left the Ravens with a huge void alongside Mosley. That team officials haven't added another veteran – and there's been no indication such a move is imminent – is a show of faith in Correa. A second-round pick last year, Correa played just 48 defensive snaps as a rookie. The Ravens will give him every chance to earn a starting job. Onwuasor, a good special teams player, and McClellan will be next up if Correa doesn't seize it."

Defensive end: Brent Urban, Chris Wormley, Bronson Kaufusi

Zrebiec: "Lawrence Guy started for parts of two seasons at the five-technique defensive end spot, but his departure in free agency provides an opening for several young players. This will be one of the most interesting position competitions in training camp. Urban might be first on the depth chart now, but that's more a nod to his experience. Wormley, a rookie third-round pick, is said to be NFL-ready. Kaufusi, a third-rounder in 2016 who missed his entire rookie season with a broken ankle, could factor in as well."

Cornerback 1: Jimmy Smith, Marlon Humphrey, Maurice Canady, Sheldon Price, Robertson Daniel

Cornerback 2: Brandon Carr, Tavon Young, Kyle Arrington, Carlos Davis, Jaylen Hill

Zrebiec: "For all the perceived improvements the Ravens made on the back end, Smith remains their top cover corner and the team needs him healthy. Smith has played more than 11 games in just two of his six NFL seasons. The team doesn't want to have to rush Humphrey, its first-round pick this year, into a starting role. He'll likely enter camp as the No. 4 corner, but he probably won't stay in that spot for long. Canady can play both corner and safety, and should help immediately on special teams.

"Carr, a 10-year veteran, is expected to start at corner opposite Smith. He has started every game in his career and while he's not considered a shutdown guy, his experience and durability should help a cornerback group that has lacked both in recent years. After starting 11 games in a solid rookie season, Young is expected to move to the slot, a better fit given his size. It isn't yet clear whether Arrington, who missed all of last season because of a concussion, is healthy again and in the team's plans."

Better Choice: Anquan Boldin or Victor Cruz?

Remember when we all thought May 9 and the start of a second wave of free agency that wouldn't affect compensatory picks would likely spur action?

Crickets.

The Ravens have stood pat on their wide receiver corps so far, and will get a look at what they have during OTAs. It shouldn't come as a surprise.

General Manager Ozzie Newsome likes to evaluate what he has before adding to the roster. He said after the draft that he hopes the complementary target he covets is already one of the young receivers on the roster.

But if it came down to two of the biggest names on the free-agent market – Anquan Boldin and Victor Cruz – who should the Ravens sign?

"The answer is Boldin, and honestly, it really shouldn't be that much of a debate," wrote Baltimore Beatdown's Matthew Cohen.

Boldin had 67 catches for 584 yards and eight touchdowns last season with the Detroit Lions. His 8.7 yards per catch was a career-low, but eight touchdowns were his most since 2008. The former Raven is 36 years old, so the question is how much he has left in the tank.

Cruz, 30, had 39 receptions for 586 yards and one touchdown last season with the New York Giants. He also comes with durability concerns after playing in just six games from 2014-2015 due to a variety of major injuries. Cruz hasn't posted a big season since 2013.

Cohen believes Boldin, who Head Coach John Harbaugh has expressed interest in, fits the bill.

"The Ravens desperately need a receiver to complement the deep threat ability of Wallace and Perriman. That would mean someone with reliable hands that can be a security blanket and a chain mover for Joe Flacco," Cohen wrote.

"Scroll up to the top of the page and look at the picture. It shows Anquan Boldin hauling the infamous third-and-inches reception late in Super Bowl XLVII. It's plays like that one which show exactly why Boldin is what the Ravens need."

Ravens Can Break Out (Some) New Touchdown Celebrations

Count this as another reason why Steve Smith Sr. retired too soon.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will eliminate most penalties for using the ball as a prop during celebrations, reports MMQB's Peter King.

The NFL has been criticized for being too harsh when it comes to penalizing and fining players for celebrations, and Goodell has changed his mind after meeting with a large group of players (more than 40) about the issue.

"It's asinine to use the 'ball as prop' reason to penalize players, and even more asinine to fine someone $12,000 for the simple act of expressing joy after scoring a touchdown," King wrote. "Most of those penalties will disappear Tuesday at the league meeting."

I can't remember any Ravens being penalized for such penalties, but players can now start planning more creative celebrations for this season. Just think of what Smith would've come up with.

Share your ideas in the comments section below. If the rule changes are approved, we'll ask some players and get back to you with their thoughts.

According to King, it's also "widely expected" that the overtime period will go from 15 minutes to 10 minutes. ESPN's Adam Schefter also quoted a league official Tuesday morning who said that shortening the overtime period "is happening."

"I hate ties. We all do," King wrote. "But I doubt more ties, by percentage, will result from this change, designed with an eye on player safety and reducing the number of plays in overtime. Coaches will adjust, and will play faster now in the extra period."