Late for Work 5/26: Antonio Brown 'Will Probably Play With Ravens,' Tiki Barber Says

Whenever General Manager Eric DeCosta has been asked by the media whether the Ravens would have interest in Brown, DeCosta responded by saying the team always has interest in any player that could help the team win.

Meanwhile, ESPN Seattle's John Clayton reported last week that Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is pushing for Seattle to sign Brown.

There has been much debate on whether Brown, who turns 32 in July, would be worth the risk for any team despite the four-time All-Pro's undeniable talent.

After Brown demanded a trade from Pittsburgh before last offseason, the Steelers dealt him to the Raiders, but Oakland released him before the start of the season. Brown went on to play one game with the New England Patriots before he was released as the NFL launched an investigation into sexual assault allegations. He would have to be reinstated by the NFL in order to play again this season.

Ravens' Passing Attack Could Soar to New Heights

Regardless of whether Antonio Brown puts on a Ravens uniform for real this season, Baltimore's passing attack has huge upside in 2020, Sports Illustrated's Todd Karpovich wrote.

As noted in Late for Work last week, Pro Football Focus ranked Ravens receivers 25th out of 32 teams and last in the AFC North.

"The early consensus is the Baltimore Ravens' passing attack rates behind their AFC North rivals. They have huge potential to close this perceived gap," Karpovich wrote.

Karpovich said he doesn't expect the Ravens, who set a single-season rushing record last season, to stray too far away from their strength, but they possess the talent to be more dangerous in the passing game.

It all starts with Jackson and Hollywood Brown. Despite leading an offense that ran 156 more times than it passed, Jackson threw a league-high 36 touchdown passes in just his first full season as a starter. Brown had 584 receiving yards and tied a franchise rookie record with seven touchdown catches despite playing with two screws in his foot.