Late for Work 5/22: Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes? The Debate Rages On

The debate will certainly come alive again before their Week 3 matchup on Monday Night Football in Baltimore. Mahomes has come out on the winning side in his two meetings against Jackson (both of which were played in Kansas City).

Ravens Receivers Are Ranked 25th In NFL by Pro Football Focus

While pundits understandably continue to rave about Jackson and the Ravens' running backs, praise for Baltimore's receivers remains elusive. The Ravens' receiving corps was ranked 25th out of 32 teams by Pro Football Focus.

The low ranking comes with a bit of an asterisk, however, given the run-heavy offense of the Ravens, who set a single-season rushing record last season.

"Considering that the Ravens finished the 2019 regular season as the NFL's most efficient offense, you would think their receiving corps would finish higher than 25th on this list," PFF's Ben Linsey wrote. "Their offense and the uniqueness of Lamar Jackson's game means they don't need a lot of high-level receiving talent, though.

"Marquise Brown appears to be poised to break through in 2020 after generating an NFL-high passer rating of 134.4 on his 65 targets in 2019 despite playing through injury. Mark Andrews also staked his claim as one of the top receiving threats at the position last season, leading all tight ends in receiving yardage from the slot by a wide margin."

As Jackson continues to grow as a passer, it's reasonable to assume there will be an increase in production from Ravens receivers.

In addition to Brown, don't be surprised if Miles Boykin has a breakout season in his second year. Third-round pick Devin Duvernay was described by one pundit as "an immediate matchup nightmare." Veteran Willie Snead IV's contributions as a blocker and sure-handed possession receiver (his 67.4 catch percentage ranked first among the team's wide receivers) shouldn't be overlooked either.

Andrews Omitted From Top 5 Tight Ends Rankings

In his second season, Andrews emerged as the top target on the NFL's highest-scoring offense, led all tight ends in touchdowns (10) and was named to the Pro Bowl, but did not make NFL Network's Bucky Brooks' top five tight ends rankings.