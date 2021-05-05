Late for Work 5/5: Rashod Bateman is Ravens' 'Second-Most Important Player' This Season

"The two-time Pro Bowl selection will now have to switch sides heading into his eighth NFL season. He also turns 33 in September," Zrebiec wrote. "The Ravens, though, do have an offensive line-friendly scheme and one of the most mobile quarterbacks in NFL history. That gives Villanueva some margin for error. Villanueva has been solid in pass protection for much of his career and he's been durable. When you don't have a right tackle in early May, you only have so many options. The Ravens don't need Villanueva to play at a Pro Bowl level. They just need him to be steady and serviceable. Villanueva is plenty capable."