Late for Work 5/6: Ravens Have One of NFL's Most Improved Receiving Corps

The Ravens now have a wide receiver unit that includes three former first-round picks and nine players age 24 or younger.

"Best of all, there's a good mix of skill sets," The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer wrote. "[Marquise] Brown and Bateman can line up at any position. At outside receiver, Watkins and Wallace will push incumbent Miles Boykin. And James Proche II and Devin Duvernay should vie for slot snaps."

On a side note, Baltimore Beatdown's Joshua Reed rejected ESPN's Dan Orlovsky's assessment that "Bateman has to have a Justin Jefferson-like impact" to make the Ravens' selection pay off. Jefferson had 88 catches for a rookie record 1,400 yards with the Minnesota Vikings last season.

"It'd be unreasonable to expect him to come close to that level of production for two primary reasons," Reed wrote. "The first is the Ravens' low-volume passing attack under Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman, which is expected to undergo some schematic changes and expansion this offseason, but will still be predicated and centered around a dominant running game. The second is the other players at his position on the roster. … The Ravens' offense also heavily features the tight end position so Mark Andrews, who is arguably Jackson's most trusted target, will continue to be a focal point in the passing game.