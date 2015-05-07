Late For Work 5/7: NFL World Reacts To Legend Ed Reed's Retirement

NFL World Reacts To Legendary Ed Reed

The greatest ball hawk of all time is saying goodbye to the game he single-handedly changed. Ed Reed is saying goodbye to the safety position that he redefined.

His God-given instincts, backed by meticulous film study and ability to bait quarterbacks, polished off with mind-boggling athleticism,* *made Ed Reed an absolute headache for opposing teams.

For proof, check the video above in which Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady – two of the best in the history of the game – legitimately look stressed as they prepared* *to face Reed. They sat awestruck in the coach's office as they outline exactly what constitutes Reed's greatness. (Mobile users tap "View in browser" at the top of the page to watch.)

"Everything he does, he does at an exceptional level," Belichick tells Brady. "I mean it's just so obvious when he's reading the quarterback. Those receivers will run right past him, and he never flinches. He doesn't even acknowledge them. ... Unbelievable."

"Can't say I've ever coached against anybody better than Ed Reed in the secondary," Belichick said in 2012.

Now* the nine-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time first-team All-Pro * is officially calling it quits today at 2 p.m., and the NFL world has already begun to react …

Retired assistant coach and former Ravens safety Bennie Thompson:"Ed is a Hall of Famer, absolutely," Thompson told The Baltimore Sun. "Ed did some unique things that kind of changed the safety position. That's why I say he's a Hall of Famer. Ed would play on instinct. He knew the game so well. … Ed studied so much film. He knew what the other team was going to do. He knew that six-cut was coming because of how the wide receiver was lined up and, then, there he goes, interception. He knew that he was going to pick it off the whole time."

"I know him off the field and he wasn't a party animal. He didn't stay out all night. He was a student of the game. He went home and studied, so he was already prepared when he came to work. Ed is a legit guy who's very genuine and cared about the game, his teammates and his coaches and the city of Baltimore. There won't be another player quite like Ed Reed."