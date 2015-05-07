Presented by

Late For Work 5/7: NFL World Reacts To Legend Ed Reed's Retirement

May 07, 2015 at 02:33 AM

NFL World Reacts To Legendary Ed Reed

The greatest ball hawk of all time is saying goodbye to the game he single-handedly changed. Ed Reed is saying goodbye to the safety position that he redefined.

His God-given instincts, backed by meticulous film study and ability to bait quarterbacks, polished off with mind-boggling athleticism,* *made Ed Reed an absolute headache for opposing teams.

For proof, check the video above in which Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady – two of the best in the history of the game – legitimately look stressed as they prepared* *to face Reed. They sat awestruck in the coach's office as they outline exactly what constitutes Reed's greatness. (Mobile users tap "View in browser" at the top of the page to watch.)

"Everything he does, he does at an exceptional level," Belichick tells Brady. "I mean it's just so obvious when he's reading the quarterback. Those receivers will run right past him, and he never flinches. He doesn't even acknowledge them. ... Unbelievable."

"Can't say I've ever coached against anybody better than Ed Reed in the secondary," Belichick said in 2012.

Now* the nine-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time first-team All-Pro * is officially calling it quits today at 2 p.m., and the NFL world has already begun to react …

Retired assistant coach and former Ravens safety Bennie Thompson:"Ed is a Hall of Famer, absolutely," Thompson told The Baltimore Sun. "Ed did some unique things that kind of changed the safety position. That's why I say he's a Hall of Famer. Ed would play on instinct. He knew the game so well. … Ed studied so much film. He knew what the other team was going to do. He knew that six-cut was coming because of how the wide receiver was lined up and, then, there he goes, interception. He knew that he was going to pick it off the whole time."

"I know him off the field and he wasn't a party animal. He didn't stay out all night. He was a student of the game. He went home and studied, so he was already prepared when he came to work. Ed is a legit guy who's very genuine and cared about the game, his teammates and his coaches and the city of Baltimore. There won't be another player quite like Ed Reed."

ESPN's Jamison Hensley: "That's what made Reed one of the best to ever play the safety position. No one knew what he was thinking, and no one knew what he was going to do. Reed's brilliance was his unpredictability. … Quarterbacks never knew where the ball-hawking safety was going to be, and neither did his teammates or coaches. Not the fastest or biggest safety, Reed put himself in a different class of defensive playmakers because of his instincts. And Reed trusted those instincts over defensive game plans at times, which made him dangerous, dynamic and thrilling."

I wanna say thank you Ed Reed for showing me how to be a Hurricane and a Pro. What an honor to learn from the best! #Hurricane #NFL — Kellen Winslow Jr. (@KellenWinslowJr) May 7, 2015

Ed Reed gave my favorite locker room speech of all time. What a player, career http://t.co/mhRxnMVq9g — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 7, 2015

Flacco's 'Curious' Drop In Top 100, Mosley Breaks Through

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco and rookie linebacker C.J. Mosley were voted by their NFL colleagues as the 97th and 94th best players in the league, respectively.

It's certainly a compliment for Mosley, who broke the Top 100 after his NFL first season. He saw the ranking last night on Twitter and responded with one word: "Blessed."

Mosley led all NFL rookies and Ravens defenders with 133 tackles, which put him* *seventh overall in the NFL. He added three sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

His opponents don't like to admit just how good he is, but his play forced them to choke on compliments in the NFL Network video below (mobile users tap "View in browser" at the top of the page to watch).

"Him being at a rival school, I was just like, 'Uh, you're good, but I don't want to give you your credit,'" said Bengals running back Jeremy Hill, who also faced Mosley in college when Alabama and LSU would compete.

"Well, that's my rival, so I have to be careful not to give him too much juice, but he's a great player," added Chiefs linebacker (Auburn alum) Dee Ford.

Meanwhile, Flacco had a HUGE drop down the player rankings, tumbling 39 spots from the 58th ranking he held last year. Before that, Flacco was No. 13 after the Ravens' Super Bowl XXLVI victory and being named the game's MVP. He was No. 74 in 2012 and No. 90 in 2011.

The Baltimore Sun's Aaron Wilson called Flacco's fall down the rankings this year "curious."

Flacco signed a $120.6 million contract in 2013, and a Steelers rival used that deal to both dis and compliment the Ravens' signal caller.

"During the regular season, it's like, 'Why'd they give this man all this money?'" said now retired Pittsburgh cornerback Ike Taylor. "During the post season, 'Damn!'"

Taylor knows better than anybody* *how deadly January Joe can be. Flacco threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns and zero interceptions when he and the Ravens knocked the Steelers out of the postseason in the wild-card playoff game five months ago.

DeflateGate Fall Out, Wells Report Says Ravens Had Issue With Kicking Balls

The 243-page Ted Wells report was released yesterday, and the following paragraph essentially sums up the investigation's conclusion as it relates to the Patriots' involvement in DeflateGate:

"In particular, we have concluded that it is more probable than not that Jim McNally (the Officials Locker Room attendant for the Patriots) and John Jastremski (an equipment assistant for the Patriots) participated in a deliberate effort to release air from Patriots game balls after the balls were examined by the referee. Based on the evidence, it also is our view that it is more probable than not that Tom Brady (the quarterback for the Patriots) was at least generally aware of the inappropriate activities of McNally and Jastremski involving the release of air from Patriots game balls."

So now it is up to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to determine any and all punishments handed out to the Patriots, Brady and/or the two staff employees.

The MMQB.com's Peter King summed up Goodell's unenviable position: "Think of it: With no smoking gun, Goodell] will have to rule on one of the NFL’s all-time golden boys. If he bans Brady at least from the NFL’s marquee Pittsburgh-New England season opener on Sept. 10, Goodell will be taking the Patriots’ best player off the field. And either a suspension or heavy fine will [forever mark Brady as a cheater in the eyes of the NFL—with strong suspicions but not incontrovertible proof that he, in essence, ordered the deflated-football version of a code red."

What does all of this mean for the Ravens?   

Per Hensley, there is nothing in the 243 pages of the report that suggests Baltimore had any concerns that the Patriots were using under-inflated balls.  It also didn't suggest that the Ravens tipped off the Colts about under-inflated balls, as previous reports have claimed.

Head Coach John Harbaugh has said the condition of the football had no effect on the Ravens' playoff loss to the Patriots. He also refuted a report his team gave Indianapolis a heads-up.

That said, the Wells report did connect the Ravens to kicking balls used in the divisional round game in Foxboro.

"The Wells report did indicate that the Ravens had an issue with the kicking balls used in their 35-31 AFC divisional playoff loss at New England, which occurred a week before the Patriots-Colts game," wrote Hensley. "On page 45 of the report, the Colts specifically requested that their equipment manager break in the kicking balls after learning that Baltimore players said they had not been provided with Ravens-prepared kicking balls during the playoff game."

Quick Hits

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/16: Matt Judon on the Verge of Eclipsing Terrell Suggs, One of the Best Players of the Century

Ray Lewis is among many celebrities to lose hordes of followers after Twitter's fake account purge. Who will win the AFC North crown? The Ravens-Steelers Week 9 street fight could determine the victory. Tony Jefferson got married! 
news

Late for Work 7/13: Ravens Secondary a Favorite to Become the Next 'Legion of Boom'

A blow to the argument that Joe Flacco doesn't elevate his receivers. How much better will Ravens' new offensive arsenal be? Don't be so sure about cuts of high draft picks on the bubble. Conflicting opinions on how good the Ravens offensive line will be.
news

Late for Work 7/9: Seven Ravens News, Notes and Opinions You May Have Missed Over the Break

Lamar Jackson gets a last piece of college hardware after being named the ACC Male Athlete of the Year. Oh, Jackson is the fastest QB in Madden 19 too. The Ravens' season rests on five vital players. This might be the perfect year for an early start to training camp. The AFC North was ranked the worst quarterback division. How Baltimore can win 10 games. 
news

Late for Work 6/26: Ravens Players Point Out Disrespect and Myths of NFL Top 100 Players List

Where are they now? A look at where 15 Ravens free agents have landed. Which new Ravens receiver will have the biggest impact this season?
news

Late for Work 6/22: Who's the Ravens Kicker Not Named Justin Tucker Launching 70-Yard Field Goals?

Is 2018 a year-long NFL audition for quarterback Joe Flacco? A look at the Ravens' dead money in 2018, and it's significantly better than last season. Baltimore led the NFL in two-tight end sets last year.
news

Late for Work 6/21: Sizing up Ravens Roster With Locks, Bubble Players and Long Shots

O.J. Brigance writes 600-word op-ed with his eyes. Analyst predicts defensive tackle Brandon Williams will get his first Pro Bowl nod this year. What will be Ozzie Newsome's best offseason move? Tom Brady insinuates he'll play until he's 45 (please no).
news

Late for Work 6/20: Ravens Wrap up Rookie Contracts With Hayden Hurst Signing; Sneak Peek of the Top-Rated Ravens on Madden 19

Lamar Jackson was upset with his Madden speed rating after the draft, and the video game has since adjusted his score. Winners and losers of Ravens minicamp. Orlando Brown Jr. showed growth over the offseason. National media debate whether Baltimore is a good place for Jackson's development.
news

Late for Work 6/19: Tyus Bowser Making a Matt Judon-Like Leap Would Do Wonders for Defense; Ravens Playoff Rankings

ESPN voted the Ravens as one of five NFL candidates to return to the playoffs. Ravens boast PFF's fifth-ranked offensive line despite significant injuries. DJ Moore signs rookie contract, leaping Hayden Hurst and several other first-rounders. RGIII trying to help nurture Lamar Jackson. The biggest roster decision facing the Ravens.
news

Late for Work 6/15: Jackson Could See Field Before All Other Rookie QBs; Latest Reminder Mosley Will Be 'Extremely Expensive'

Benardrick McKinney inked the latest inside linebacker contract reportedly worth $10 million annually. Former Ravens second-rounder Courtney Upshaw signed with the Jets. Joe Flacco has always indicated his passing camp would be after minicamp. Was Ozzie Newsome a Voluntary Guest or Held Hostage on 'The Lounge' Podcast?
news

Late for Work 6/12: Ravens' Most Underpaid Player; What to Watch as Mandatory Minicamp Kicks Off

Joe Flacco and his receivers must make up for lost time. Can the Ravens continue to avoid injuries? Marshal Yanda wins media day. Where does Flacco and other current players rank among all-time best Ravens?
news

Late for Work 6/8: Will Terrell Owens' Decision Overshadow Ray Lewis and Other Hall of Famers' Historic Day? 

Ray Lewis was added to 2019 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Congrats to the Capitals on their Stanley Cup win. Be honest, did it take you a minute to figure out the Ravens' Twitter change? Will Baltimore go over or under eight wins? Who will be the Ravens' MVP?
news

Late for Work 6/7: Reaction and Details Behind NFL's Discipline of Ravens; Joe Flacco's Brother Transfers to Towson

Quarterback Tom Flacco will join the Tigers as a graduate transfer. The Ravens had a busy day in the community with a playground build, youth football clinic and flood relief donation. Where does the AFC North fall in NFL division rankings?
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising