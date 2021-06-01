Late for Work 6/1: Pundit Says Trading for Julio Jones Would Continue Recent Ravens Trend 

Pundit Says Trading for Julio Jones Would Continue Recent Ravens Trend

There's been much debate the past few weeks about the probability of the Ravens trading for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones.

A strong case can be made that Jones coming to Baltimore is unlikely, mainly because of the significant cap hit, the draft capital the move would cost and the fact that the Ravens selected two wide receivers in the draft, including first-rounder Rashod Bateman.

However, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer contends that trading for the 32-year-old Jones would continue a recent Ravens trend.

"Over the past few years, Baltimore has taken swings at third-contract players (Calais Campbell, Kevin Zeitler, Sammy Watkins and Derek Wolfe are on the roster now), zigging in an area where most teams zag," Breer wrote. "It isn't an accident, of course."

Breer cited four reasons why the Ravens' approach to veteran players makes sense, and thus why Jones would be a good fit:

*Predictability. "There's more history on third-contract players, which makes for less volatility."

*Desire to win. "There's a hunger to win knowing that there might not be many shots left at it."

*Compensatory picks not affected. "Usually, they're cut or traded. As such, they usually come in without the team having to worry about how they factor into the comp pick formula."

*Leadership. "This is obvious — the deeper you are into your career, the more positions you've been in where you had to lead."

Breer said that "predictability" is the only box that Jonesdoesn't check, and that's because he was limited to nine games last season due to a lingering hamstring injury.

"I'm not sure he'll wind up a Raven," Breer wrote. "But I do know they've stayed abreast of this one, and in ways listed above, and ways not (toughness, grit, etc.), Jones would be a fit."