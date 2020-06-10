Late for Work 6/10: John Harbaugh Among Best Coaches to Unify Their Team 

The interior defensive line won't look the same after Pierce's departure, but it gives Williams the chance to play at nose tackle.

"With Williams' move, the team will turn to Campbell and Wolfe and rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike for a pass-rush boost at the line's other interior position," The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer wrote.

Some of the untapped potential Kelly is referring to are Bowser and Ferguson. The Ravens only added one outside linebacker (McPhee) this offseason along with placing the franchise tag on Judon.

We've seen pass rushers in Baltimore make major strides after their first few seasons and the Ravens will hope that's the case with their young core.

Ravens Had One of the Best 2017 Draft Classes

When looking back at Ozzie Newsome's illustrious career as a general manager, his final drafts were some of his best.

Jackson and the 2018 draft class are already shooting up that list after two seasons, but The Athletic's Dan Brugler praised the class one year prior too.

Brugler revisited the 2017 draft classes and ranked the Ravens' haul as the seventh-best in the league. Four of the seven picks aren't on the roster, but the three that are have paid dividends for the defense.

Bugler's picks for best player (Marlon Humphrey) and best value (Chuck Clark) serve as key starters in the secondary.

"I don't think you can list the top-10 cornerbacks and leave Humphrey off the list," Brugler wrote. "He has compiled double-digit passes defended and multiple interceptions in each of his three seasons, earning his first Pro Bowl nod in 2019.

"One of the better late-round steals from the 2017 class, Clark spent his first two seasons in Baltimore as a backup before emerging as a starting-level safety this past season."

Bowser was the team's second-round pick who, as mentioned above, could be in store for a breakout in 2020.

How Geno Stone Can Contribute to the Ravens' Defense

Many considered Geno Stone to be one of the steals of the draft and the seventh-round pick will look to make an impact on a loaded defense.

The Athletic's Mark Bullock dove into the tape, and believes Stone brings strong coverage ability to the Ravens.

"From a coverage standpoint, Stone is far more talented than where he was drafted," Bullock wrote. "Other issues caused him to slide, which we'll get to, but as a deep safety, he has terrific instincts and often anticipates the ball being thrown before the quarterback has begun his throwing motion."

Stone had just one interception in his junior season at Iowa, but his value goes far beyond that. According to Pro Football Focus, Stone only allowed nine first downs and gave up the fewest yards per coverage snap among safeties.

Bullock compared Stone's skillset to former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Gerod Holliman, but noted that his Stone's weakness is his tackling.

"He'll have to prove to the Ravens that he is at least willing to play more physically than he did in college and try to learn some better tackling technique," Bullock added. "If he can manage that, his coverage traits have the upside to turn him into a steal."

It may be tough to determine Stone's impact at this point. His best chance to make the 53-man roster will likely be through special teams with Clark, Earl Thomas III, DeShon Elliott, and Anthony Levine Sr. ahead of him on the depth chart.

Ravens Add Power Five Standouts in 2021 Mock Draft

Easterling has the Ravens selecting Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman and Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis.

Easterling believes General Manager Eric DeCosta will continue to add young talent to the wide receiver core in Baltimore and Bateman fits the bill. Bateman totaled 1,219 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns for the Golden Gophers last season.

Bateman averaged 20.3 yards per reception and his ability has excited pundits as a potential first-round talent.