Late For Work 6/12: Why Cut Vonta Leach Now? Something Up Ozzie's Sleeve?

Remember this image (to the right)?

It's Tom Brady sliding to avoid a sack in the AFC championship last season, but he stuck up his leg to supposedly protect himself and ended up kicking Ed Reed. In so doing, he may have caused Reed's controversial hip injury and subsequent surgery that the future Hall of Fame safety underwent after he signed with the Texans this offseason.

"Only play I can look at is when I got kicked by a certain quarterback, but even then I played in the Super Bowl and you saw what happened there," Reed said, per The Houston Chronicle. "Even then I had two MCL sprains, a second degree one in the left in the Super Bowl in the first quarter and played through that. So if you've got any questions about my heart and how I play and how I work (that's your answer)."

Reed spoke with Houston media for the first time since undergoing surgery, and detailed the timeline of his injury. There's understandable consternation about Reed's injury in Houston, and many are curious as to when he discovered the injury since the Texans did multiple MRIs during his initial free agent visit.

Brady was fined $10,000 by the league for unnecessary roughness due to his high slide kick, but Reed didn't show any ill-will at the time. The Patriots quarterback exchanged texts with Reed, and he understood Brady was trying to protect himself.

It appears Reed still harbors no bitterness for the play. After his comments to Houston reporters went viral yesterday, Reed tweeted, "Brady a cool dude not blaming him football a contact sport injuries happen!"

Rolando McClain Going Back To School At Alabama

Former Ravens linebacker (for about a month) Rolando McClain told Newsome that he was retiring from the NFL last month. He wanted to focus on "getting [his] personal life together." At the time, McClain wasn't sure what was in store for him.

But it looks like he's now going back to school at his alma mater.

"(McClain's) gone back to school. He's with us now," Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban said Tuesday at an Athens, Tenn. Area Chamber of Commerce benefit dinner, per USA Today.

McClain retired from the NFL at the young age of 23 after winning the Butkus Award and a national title with Alabama. He played three seasons with the Oakland Raiders, who selected him eighth overall in the 2010 draft.

The Ravens signed McClain in April after his release from Oakland. He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest shortly after his signing.

Cam Cameron Got Super Bowl Ring

Despite parting ways with the Ravens just before the team's playoff run, the organization sent a Super Bowl ring to former offensive coordinator Cam Cameron.

Cameron, now the offensive coordinator at LSU, tweeted a picture of his ring with the words, "Thank you, Baltimore.

"Honestly, it meant a lot," Cameron told The Baltimore Sun. "I'm very appreciative of the people in Baltimore and obviously the leadership of the Ravens for that gesture. It meant a tremendous amount. It meant a lot to my family."

Cameron plans on giving his ring to his stepfather, former football coach Tom Harp.

"He'll get it. I always said the first one of those I ever got, that he would get it," Cameron said. "He's 85 years old and he never had one, so he's got one now."

Bernard Pollard got his ring too after skipping the White House visit and ring ceremony. He tweeted, "Say whatever you want to say about me just remember to call me CHAMP too!"

Quick Hits