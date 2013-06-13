Late For Work 6/13: Who Are The Next Ravens To Get Paid?

T Michael Oher (entering final season of four-year rookie contract)"They tried Oher on the left side several times, but it's clear that he no longer belongs on The Blind Side. He should be a highly-paid right tackle, though the sides were not close when comparing projected figures a year ago. He will make $3.8M this season and the Ravens have rarely let top draft picks walk."

CB Corey Graham (entering final season of two-year contract)"Emerged as a key factor in their Super Bowl season and if he beats out former first-round pick Jimmy Smith for a starting spot, Graham won't be making $2.1M for long. With Cary Williams gone in free agency and Lardarius Webb coming off a second ACL tear, Graham is a vital part of this defense."

Tight end Ed Dickson, receiver Jacoby Jones and defensive linemen Arthur Jones and Terrence Cody are also among those who are entering the final year of their contracts, but La Canfora did not name them as players who he thinks will get big deals this year.

Per CBA rules, teams can't begin contract extension talks with players from the 2011 draft class yet, but La Canfora indicated that receiver Torrey Smith could make his list next year.

Ellerbe Trying To Pull Ray Lewis Move

Linebacker Dannell Ellerbe has returned to Miami after enjoying the Ravens' Super Bowl ring ceremony and White House visit. But he's waiting for the perfect moment to show off his new bling to teammates.

Ellerbe wants to use it "to pull some motivational magic from his pocket," says USA Today's Jim Corbett, similar to the man Ellerbe once thought he was going to replace – Ray Lewis.

"A couple of guys around here asked to see my Super Bowl ring," Ellerbe told Corbett. "It's locked up right now. ... But I'm going to bring it out when the time is right.

"I'm going to pull a Ray Lewis move and show these guys where we're trying to get. ... Ray waited until the time was right to show the young guys on the Ravens what we were all working toward."

Ellerbe called his new elaborate jewelry an "11-table ring," referencing former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan's comment that his ring's shimmering diamonds could be seen from only 10 tables away inside a restaurant.

The 27-year-old veteran signed a five-year deal with the Dolphins this offseason, reportedly worth $35 million dollars. He said he thought he would stay in Baltimore to become the next Lewis, but Ravens brass didn't make an offer close to the Dolphins.

"The Ravens were all I knew, and I was supposed to be the guy who replaced Ray," Ellerbe said. "I wanted to be a part of leading a defense to a championship. [Dolphins] Coach Philbin told me, 'However you want to lead, by example or being vocal or however just be that leader, that's up to you.'