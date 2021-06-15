Late for Work 6/15: Keyshawn Johnson: Keith Williams Will Make Receiving Corps '20 Times Better'

Nate Burleson: Ravens Will Be Most Fun Team to Watch in 2021

NFL Network's Willie McGinest also thinks the Ravens could end up in the Super Bowl.

The consensus is that the Ravens and Cleveland Browns are the two best teams in the AFC North, but McGinest said he likes the Ravens to win the division and possibly prevent the Kansas City Chiefs from making a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

"There is no question that they did everything in their power to put more explosive skill-set and weapons around Lamar Jackson to go out and elevate the passing game," McGinest said. "Now we know they were the best team in rushing the football … but they're going to open it up in the passing game. They're going to continue to control the trenches and run the football, and their defense did get better.

"If they can keep everybody healthy, they got three guys on the back end that can cover and go toe-to-toe with guys like the Chiefs that have multiple receivers on the outside. And they can generate pass rush now. So when you look at a balanced team, a team that has everything, that elevated in everything they were doing in the offseason, it has to be the Ravens coming out of that division."

Meanwhile, "Good Morning Football's" Nate Burleson said the Ravens will be the most fun team in the NFL to watch in 2021.

"I think we forget just how good Lamar Jackson was when he was as dominant as he was," Burleson said. "We're talking about that unanimous MVP season. I want Lamar Jackson to get back to that. The Ravens dealt with a lot last year. They dealt with COVID-19 … and they still ended up doing their thing at the end of the season.