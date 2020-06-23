Late for Work 6/23: Patrick Ricard Has Just Scratched the Surface of What He Can Become

The Ravens clearly value what Ricard brings to the team, as they signed him to a two-year contract extension in December. Credit Head Coach John Harbaugh with envisioning Ricard as a two-way player.

"It was my idea, and that's the absolute truth," Harbaugh said last season. "I just thought that he was a weapon. That's a dominant-type of guy. He looked like a really good athlete. Then I asked him, and he said he played it in high school. And the rest is history, as they say."

Patrick Mekari Is Ravens' 'Most Intriguing Project Player'

The Ravens have another player who could fit the "Project Pat" moniker: offensive lineman Patrick Mekari. The offensive lineman was identified as the Ravens' "most intriguing project player" heading into the season by Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski.

Mekari, who the Ravens signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019, took over as the starting center in Week 12 after Matt Skura (who went undrafted in 2016) suffered a season-ending knee injury.

"[Mekari] stepped in and played well enough to make the position an open competition," Sobleski said. "Bradley Bozeman will be in the mix as well, but Mekari, 22, is the youngest of the three, an excellent pass-blocker and presents the most upside since he's still growing accustomed to center after playing guard and tackle for the University of California."

The Ravens have expressed confidence in Mekari, Skura and Bozeman.

"We're fortunate that we've got three guys who can snap and compete at that spot," General Manager Eric DeCosta said. "We feel like we've got good depth there, and I think we're in a good spot in terms of the guards and the centers and the combination of guys that could play both spots."

Lack of Minicamps Affects Evaluation Process Regarding Undrafted Free Agents

Ricard, Mekari and Skura are prime examples of undrafted free agents who have flourished in Baltimore. At least one undrafted free agent has made the Ravens' 53-man roster for 16 consecutive seasons (the second-longest streak in the league), and a number of UDFA's over the years have become significant contributors for the team.

However, the pandemic has created unique challenges for NFL teams this offseason, and one of them is the evaluation of undrafted free agents.

How will not having June minicamps affect the Ravens in regard to UDFA's?

"That's a great question. I don't think we're going to know until we get back," Harbaugh said during a conference call with reporters yesterday. "We've already missed out on the tryout part of it. We used to bring in over 20 guys for tryouts, and usually three [or] four of those guys would end up on our training camp roster.

"The guys that you feel bad for are those guys. There are so many players that don't get drafted and then don't sign right away who end up being really good players. They are good players, and they deserve a shot and a chance. That part probably won't happen this year, so maybe those guys will get a chance next year. As far as who will make it [or] who won't make it and how this affects [everything], that remains to be seen."