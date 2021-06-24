Late for Work 6/24: Pundit Says Concerns About Lamar Jackson As a Downfield Passer Are Overblown

What Are the Ravens' Top Three and Bottom Three Position Groups?

The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer ranked the Ravens' 10 position groups, excluding special teams. Here's a look at his top three, followed by his bottom three:

1. Cornerback

"In a division where every opponent seems to add a game-breaking receiver every year or two, it helps to have perhaps the NFL's top group of cornerbacks. … Marlon Humphrey emerged as one of the league's top slot cornerbacks and forced-fumble artists over the past two seasons — and now he can return to the outside, his natural position. Marcus Peters, when healthy, was his usual ball-hawking self, finishing with a team-high four interceptions. Until a midseason injury, Jimmy Smith was one of the NFL's highest-rated corners."

2. Quarterback

"[Jackson's] mere presence on the field dictates the kind of coverages that opposing defensive coordinators feel comfortable deploying. If the Ravens embrace a more progressive, pass-happy approach this season, Jackson should be as prepared as he's ever been to handle the workload. ... With Robert Griffin III's release, the depth at backup quarterback is shaky. But Jackson's managed to avoid serious injuries throughout his career."

3. Running back

"Every NFL running back must wonder what it's like to play in an offense like the Ravens' and alongside a quarterback like Jackson. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are among the few lucky enough to actually do so. … Stylistically, Dobbins' speed and Edwards' power are perfect complements in the Ravens' record-breaking ground game. As receivers, though, they must do more."

8. Wide receiver

"The position's offseason workouts were promising. Sammy Watkins was healthy and productive. Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown built on his encouraging postseason run. Rashod Bateman was a smooth operator. The Ravens shouldn't have a bottom-half receiving room for long. But progress sometimes comes slowly."

9. Inside linebacker

"As [Patrick] Queen goes, so, too, will the position. The 2020 first-round pick played more than twice as many defensive snaps as any other Ravens inside linebacker last season. … Queen's potential is obvious. So are his areas for improvement. Though he finished with a team-high 106 combined tackles, Queen's missed-tackle rate was among the Ravens' worst. He also struggled in coverage, a focus of his offseason work. Having a normal preseason and new position coach, Rob Ryan, could help unlock more of the ability he showed at LSU and in flashes last year."

10. Outside linebacker