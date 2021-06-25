Late for Work 6/25: Lamar Jackson Is Snubbed From Pro Football Focus' Top 50 Player Rankings

Lamar Jackson Is Snubbed From Pro Football Focus' Top 50 Player Rankings

Pro Football Focus revealed the top 10 players on its annual Top 50 player rankings today, and Lamar Jackson was not among them.

In fact, the Ravens quarterback doesn't appear anywhere on the list. I even checked it twice.

Jackson, just one year removed from being named the second unanimous MVP in NFL history, was left off the PFF50, which ranks the best players in the league entering the 2021 season.

It seems inexplicable that Jackson could be excluded from the list, but PFF data scientist George Chahrouri offered an explanation.

"Lamar Jackson, I think has the chance to be one of the most uniquely special players. But from a passing standpoint, his PFF grade has been low,"

Chahrouri said on "NFL Total Access'' "If he has that consistency this year in the passing game, there's no doubt that he's top 50, top 20, top 10 material.

"But that PFF grade from a passing standpoint needs to improve a little bit so that he can truly impact the defense with his legs and his arm. And I think it's just a little inconsistent at this point. It's tough, though, even saying that, to leave Lamar off the list because he's such a special player."

Chahrouri said it himself: "He's such a special player." PFF's passing grade be damned.

Jackson was No. 8 in last year's PFF50, and not cracking the top 50 this year is preposterous.

While Jackson was not as productive last season as he was in 2019, when he threw a league-leading 36 touchdown passes (to just six interceptions) in addition to setting a single-season rushing record for a quarterback, he undoubtedly still kept opposing defensive coordinators up at night.

What Jackson did last season had no bearing on his ranking anyway. According to PFF, the rankings are