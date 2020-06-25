Late for Work 6/25: Ravens Roster Is Ranked the Best in NFL

The Brown-to-Baltimore speculation began in April when video surfaced of the four-time All-Pro working out with Jackson and Brown's cousin, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. Earlier this month, Brown added fuel to the fire by posting a digitally altered photo of him wearing a Ravens uniform on social media. Last month, CBS Sports Radio's Tiki Barber predicted Brown would be a Raven in 2020.

Brown, who turns 32 next month, would have to be reinstated by the NFL in order to play again. He could face a suspension up to half of the season as the league investigates allegations of sexual assault and rape.

Lamar Jackson Is No. 5 in Chris Simms' Quarterback Rankings

Speaking of rankings, Pro Football Talk's Chris Simms revealed his list of the top 40 quarterbacks in the league. Despite Jackson's historic 2019 season, which included setting the single-season rushing record for a quarterback, he placed fifth in the rankings.

That's a big jump from Simms' rankings last year, when Jackson was No. 30, but the second unanimous MVP in NFL history not even cracking the top three at his position this year is puzzling.

The quarterbacks ranked ahead of Jackson were Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, Seattle's Russell Wilson, Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and Houston's Deshaun Watson.

Simms' reasoning for not ranking Jackson higher is that he lacks consistency as a passer and is 0-2 in the playoffs.

"He is a natural thrower of the football. Now, is he a polished passer yet at this point of his career? No," Simms said. "That's something he needs to work on. … Two years in a row in the playoffs when a team does get a little feel for how to slow the run game down, this is why he's No. 5 and not No. 2 or No. 3 to me. He can't win games just automatically with his arm yet."

Jackson led the league in touchdown passes (36) last season, but stats don't tell the entire story, Simms said.