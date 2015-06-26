Late For Work 6/26: Historical Trends Predict 53-Man Roster

Some positions are fairly clear-cut. The Ravens will probably keep only two quarterbacks and they won't do something crazy like carry three kickers on the roster.

But other spots are less certain, and here's a breakdown of some of the most intriguing positions:

Wide Receiver

The receiver competition has quickly become the battle to watch in training camp. Young receivers like Jeremy Butler, Darren Waller and DeAndre Cater had their moments during offseason practices, and the coaches are watching who separates from the pack.

"The Ravens have kept as few as four wide receivers (in 2009) and as many as seven," Zrebiec noted. "They've also had years where they've kept five or six. The past two seasons, seven receivers have dotted the season-opening roster."

So what does that suggest about how the Ravens will pare down their current group of 11 wideouts?

"That it's anybody's guess how many receivers will crack the roster," Zrebiec said. "Health and special teams considerations will factor in, but it would be hard to imagine the Ravens keeping fewer than six receivers."

Cornerbacks

General Manger Ozzie Newsome always says "you can't have too many cornerbacks," and the rash of injuries at the position last year proved that mantra. The Ravens entered last year with five cornerbacks, and starter Lardarius Webb was the only one still on the active roster by the end of the season.

"After dealing with so many injuries at the position last year, the Ravens figure to keep as many cornerbacks as they possibly can," Zrebiec wrote. "That bodes well for potential "bubble" guys like Asa Jackson, Cassius Vaughn and Tramain Jacobs. It would make sense for the Ravens to keep five or six corners on the roster and one or two more on the practice squad."

Defensive Line

The Ravens may not have Haloti Ngata anchoring the middle of the unit any longer, but now they have a handful of young linemen with loads of potential. There has been no consistency in terms of the number of defensive linemen the Ravens keep, but Zrebiec expects Baltimore to lean heavy at the position this year.

"Their current roster is loaded with young defensive linemen, so it wouldn't be a stretch to see as many as eight of them make the team," he wrote. "If the Ravens think a defensive lineman can help them in 2015 or even down the road, they'll find a way to keep him. The front office very much values having defensive line depth."

Terrell Suggs on Family Feud

We won't see Terrell Suggs back on the field until training camp, but you can see him in entertainment mode this weekend.

Suggs will be one of 10 NFL players to participate in a celebrity edition of the game show "Family Feud," which will air Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Some of the other NFL stars on the show are Steelers receiver Antonio Brown, Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, 49ers tight end Vernon Davis, Packers running back Eddie Lacy and Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware.