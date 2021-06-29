Late for Work 6/29: PFF Explains Why Lamar Jackson Wasn't Among Its Top 50

PFF Explains Why Lamar Jackson Wasn't Among Its Top 50 Players

Count me as one of the people who were surprised when Lamar Jackson wasn't included in Pro Football Focus's Top 50 player rankings last week.

After an outcry on social media, PFF's Sam Monson wrote that Jackson is the player who most deserves a spot after missing out on the list.

"Recently an NFL MVP, Jackson remains one of the most dynamic players in the league, but he is also a cautionary tale about expecting someone to continue to develop onward and upward each year," Monson wrote. "Jackson was a unanimous MVP one year and the No. 15-graded quarterback in the league in terms of overall PFF grade (81.5) the next. That's still a very good mark, but it's obviously a regression.

"Jackson, of course, has the difficult-to-quantify bonus of a unique importance to the Ravens' offense. The threat he brings as an athlete and playmaker allows the running backs to produce atypical success. It makes life easier for the offensive line, which doesn't have to pass block as often. And even when the unit does block in the passing game, it's facing rushers who must keep one eye on Jackson to avoid him ripping off a big run."

Monson said it's debatable if Jackson will have a better season than the six quarterbacks who made the list (Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Josh Allen, and Dak Prescott).

While Jackson didn't repeat the record-breaking numbers from his MVP season, his "regression" still included throwing 26 touchdowns to only nine interceptions, and rushing for over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns.

It's also fair to question if some of the quarterbacks on PFF's Top 50 will repeat their same production. Prescott is returning from a major leg injury, while Aaron Rodgers' time with the Green Bay Packers is up in the air. And who knows what else could happen with the other quarterbacks (can Tom Brady play at a championship level forever?).