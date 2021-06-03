Late for Work 6/3: Lamar Jackson Drops 22 Spots in Pete Prisco's Top 100 Rankings

Ravens Have Pro Football Focus' Top-Rated Outside Cornerback Duo

The Ravens were the only team to place two players in the top 10 of Pro Football Focus' top 32 outside cornerback rankings.

Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters were ranked No. 3 and No. 10, respectively.

"We considered putting Humphrey atop the list of the best slot cornerbacks in the NFL, given that he has spent the majority of his snaps lined up in the slot over the past two seasons filling the void left by an injured Tavon Young," PFF's Ben Linsey wrote. "Humphrey's seamless inside-outside versatility is a big reason why he ranks so highly here.

"The fifth-year cornerback out of Alabama has recorded at least 800 coverage snaps in the slot and out wide throughout his NFL career. He also ranks in at least the 87th percentile in coverage grades at both alignments. The most impressive part is that it all comes in a man-heavy Baltimore defense — few cornerbacks in the league possess that kind of ability."

Linsey wrote of Peters: "It's impossible to discuss what Peters brings to the table and not start with his knack for getting his hands on the football, as his 31 interceptions since entering the league in 2015 are nine more than any other cornerback. And Peters ranks tied for fifth at the position in pass breakups (52) over that same time frame.