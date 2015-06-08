Late For Work 6/8: Franchise Tag For Justin Tucker? So Far So Good For Breshad Perriman

Perriman's speed makes him the perfect candidate to replace burner Torrey Smith. After Smith left via free agency to San Francisco, they needed somebody that could stretch the field and threaten opposing defenses. They got that in Perriman, as safeties will have to respect Perriman's ability to get over the top.

But Brown believes Perriman brings even more to the table.

"I think in addition to being a deep threat, which is his primary strength, he'll be a guy who the Ravens hope can be a possession receiver as well, make some tough catches over the middle," he said.

The Ravens could use the help in the slot. Despite having Steve Smith Sr., Kamar Aiken and Marlon Brown on the roster last year, the Ravens ranked last in the NFL in receptions from receivers who lined up in the slot with 62, according to ESPN. For perspective, the New Orleans Saints ranked first with 144.

If Perriman can be both a deep threat* *and a possession guy, he just might develop into an all-around receiver the Ravens had hoped Torrey Smith would eventually become.

Then, there's the biggest knock on Perriman since he was drafted: the drops.

The only thing is he hasn't shown that to be a problem since he's been with the Ravens. There were reports he dropped a ball in rookie camp three weeks ago, but there haven't been any since.

"So, we've all talked about the drops, [but] we haven't seen that in practice so far," Brown said. "That's a good sign. The Ravens looked at this guy up and down before the draft and were convinced that dropping the football was not going to be a problem for him at the NFL level. If that's the case, I think he'll be a very good wide receiver.

"We'll have to see when he starts playing against other players, when he gets under the lights, will the drops become an issue? But I think so far so good."

This Raven Could Get Franchise Tag

If the Ravens can't get a contract extension done with kicker Justin Tucker before next offseason, don't be surprised if they take matters into their own hands to ensure he doesn't leave Baltimore.

They could use the franchise tag on the* *former rookie free agent, who has become an essential piece to their success.

A fan asked ESPN's Jamison Hensley whether the Ravens would use the tag on guard Kelechi Osemele, since it seems unlikely that they can afford both him and fellow guard Marshal Yanda. Hensley shot that idea down.

"My prediction for the tag in 2016 is kicker Justin Tucker," the ESPN reporter wrote.

"Ravens officials probably know they're going to have to make Tucker one of the highest-paid kickers, but it could be tough to reach a deal when St. Louis' Greg Zuerlein and Minnesota's Blair Walsh are looking to cash in as well. There is no chance of the Ravens letting the NFL's most accurate kicker walk away, so the franchise tag might be the only way Baltimore can keep him."

Not only does Tucker's stellar play make him a candidate, but so do the economics of the tag.

Tagging a kicker is much cheaper than tagging a guard. In fact, kicker is the cheapest, seeing as any tag is worth the average of the top 5 highest paid players at a particular position. Tagging Tucker would only cost in the neighborhood of $4.5 million. Tags for offensive linemen were above $12 million in 2015.

"It just makes financial sense to use a tag on a kicker," Hensley wrote.

Plus, the Ravens have insurance behind Osemele in rising second-year guard John Urschel. There is nobody on the roster that could replace Tucker.

Tucker Zumbas For ALS

Speaking of Tucker* *…

He joined O.J. Brigance and the Brigance Brigade at the downtown Baltimore Merritt Athletic Club for the second annual Zumbathon for ALS.

More than 100 Zumba dancers took part in the event, with instructors and Tucker on stage teaching participants with plenty of enthusiasm while Brigance cheered everyone on.

Check out the video of Tucker below getting his Zumba on.