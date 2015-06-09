Late For Work 6/9: Joe Flacco Puts On Touchdown Clinic

"Flacco absolutely killed it," wrote Stevens. "[He] made the defense look silly."

In fairness to the secondary and pass defenders in general, they are asked to back off receivers during these non-contact drills so it's a little harsh to say they looked "silly." That said, Flacco deserves credit for putting on a clinic.

While the sky is the limit for the eight-year veteran, quarterback Matt Schaub apparently hasn't inspired confidence among reporters in his short time in Baltimore. If Flacco were to be injured and miss a game for the first time in his career, Schaub would be called upon.

"Schaub was the complete opposite of Flacco all day long," wrote Stevens.

During his snaps, Schaub threw some inaccurate passes and two of them wound up in the hands of the defense. One was tipped to cornerback Quinton Pointer, who likely would have returned it for a touchdown in a game. The other went directly into the arms of linebacker Zach Orr.

"After having a few mediocre to bad practices in front of media, the Ravens might have a dilemma on their hands with Schaub," Stevens wrote. "[T]he Ravens were hoping that Schaub could step in if needed to win a few games in the event Flacco had to miss time. Right now, I'm seeing the Schaub that lost his job in Houston [rather] than the one that was a playoff-caliber player."

Would You Rather: Matt Ryan or Joe Flacco?

Can we just declare an end to this debate? At least until Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan wins more playoff games?

Unless that happens, Flacco has the clear upper hand.

CBSSports.com is running a series called "Would you rather," in which writers compare two NFL players and decide which one they'd take as their franchise player. Comparisons include pass rushers Von Miller and Justin Houston, receivers Alshon Jeffery and Mike Evans, cornerbacks Richard Sherman and Darrelle Revis, and of course, Ryan and Flacco.

Their passing numbers are similar, but Ryan is clearly the leader in yards and touchdowns. Meanwhile, Flacco knows how to win games in January. Ryan has one postseason win, while Flacco has 10 and a Super Bowl ring. JOE FLACCO MATT RYAN Yards 25,531 28,166 Completions 2,213 / 3,657 2,508 / 3,916 Completion Percentage 60.5% 64.0% Touchdowns 148 181 Long 80 yards 90 yards Interceptions 90 91 Fumbles 12 11 Pass Rating 84.8 91.1 Pass AVG Pass Rating 7.0 yards 7.2 yards Completion AVG 11.5 yards 11.2 yards Sacks 241 188