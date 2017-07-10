Late For Work 7/10: Will Ravens Pursue Tight End Gary Barnidge?

Jul 10, 2017 at 02:01 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

10_LFWBarnidge_news.jpg


Will Ravens Pursue Free-Agent Tight End Gary Barnidge?

Late For Work is back. If you were concerned about its absence last week, don't worry. It was just a one-week hiatus because the organization closed the offices for the Fourth of July holiday.

Now on to what we missed during the off time…

Tight end is suddenly a thin position for the Ravens after Dennis Pitta's hip injury and Darren Waller's year-long suspension. Benjamin Watson (Achilles), Maxx Williams (knee) and Crockett Gillmore (hamstring) are all working their way back from injuries, and there is speculation among some media members that the Ravens may tap into the free-agent market by signing former Browns tight end Gary Barnidge.

"The Baltimore Ravens present a compelling case for pursuing Barnidge," wrote NFL.com's Tyler Horka.

If the Ravens are interested in Barnidge, they are still waiting to make their move. The free agent told PressBox Online's Glenn Clark on July 6 that he hasn't heard from Baltimore.

"They have to call my agent. They know who to call and who to contact and all of that stuff," Barnidge said. "I just know we haven't heard anything yet, which is fine.

"I am in no hurry. I'm staying in shape. I'm ready, I'll be ready when that call comes. I'm in no rush right now."

Barnidge, 32, is an intriguing option if the Ravens want to add a durable veteran.

He put up big numbers for Cleveland the last two seasons, particularly in 2015 when he caught 79 passes for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns. His stats dipped last season, but he still caught 55 passes for 612 yards and two touchdowns. All that production came from a carousel of passers, as the Browns used eight quarterbacks the last two years.

Barnidge has also put up some of his best performances in front of Baltimore, catching 20 passes for 275 yards and a touchdown in his last four games against the Ravens.

Despite his recent success, Barnidge has sat on the open market since Cleveland released him April 28. The 10-year veteran suggested that his age might be what has kept some teams away.

"One thing that people always talk about is your age, your age, your age," he said. "They talked about it two years ago, they talked about it last year. And my age has not done anything. I've still been able to produce at my age – no slowing down."

Barnidge has received interest from a few teams, and he took a visit to the Buffalo Bills last month. He indicated that he may not sign with a team until closer to training camp or even after it begins.

"I know what I have to do to be ready," Barnidge said. "I think teams understand that. They understand that I'm a vet, I know how things have to go. I know how my body has to go, and what I have to go through. And I think they understand that too, so that's why they're not really that worried either. They know, 'OK, he can come and contribute right away if they need him, when that time comes.'"

Orr's Agent No Longer Commenting on Free-Agent Visits

Former Ravens linebacker Zachary Orr is another big-name free agent currently waiting to get signed. Just five months after being forced to retire because of a congenital spine condition, the All-Pro linebacker announced his plans to continue his career after consulting with more doctors.

He visited with the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions in the days after his announcement, and his agent, Rob Sheets, did a handful of interviews around that time. As Orr continues to meet with teams on his free-agent tour, Sheets said they plan to keep quiet in the press.

"We, as a team, have decided not to comment on any further visits," Sheets wrote on Twitter. "We have several more visits lined up over the next two weeks. Most of you in the media are very good at what you do. I would advise that you simply hang around your respective team headquarters. There is a greater than 50/50 chance [Orr] will be there soon."

It's unknown if the Ravens will try to re-sign Orr, or if he will even get clearance by any team doctors to resume his career.

"For Orr, the challenge continues to be finding a doctor (or more than one) employed by a team that wants to employ Orr who won't sound the alarm," wrote Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. "In this climate of heightened sensitivity to player health and safety, who's going to put his or her name on the bottom of the document that authorizes Orr to walk into the potentially enhanced risk of serious injury or death?"

Weddle Named Ravens' Top Broadcasting Prospect

The Ravens have some recent history of sending players to the broadcasting ranks after their playing careers. Ray Lewis went straight to ESPN after he retired and now works for Fox Sports 1. Ed Reed appeared on *Inside the NFL *before transitioning to coaching. Chris Canty hosts a radio show in New York City. Steve Smith Sr. is now employed by the NFL Network.

Who's the next Raven-turned-broadcaster?

ESPN picked the best broadcasting prospect for every team in the league, and safety Eric Weddle was the Ravens' selection.

"He always provides tremendous insight as well as the big picture to reporters following games," wrote ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "Considered the quarterback of the defense, Weddle not only understands the game but is able to convey his knowledge succinctly, especially when breaking down a pivotal play in the game. The biggest challenge Weddle will face when transitioning from the field to being in front of the camera will involve keeping his beard trimmed every week."

Former Raven Sheppard Opens Juice Bar in Owings Mills

Another post-playing career option is to start a business, and that's exactly what former Ravens receiver Gerrard Sheppard has decided to do.

The Towson University product recently opened the Sunset Raw Juice Bar at Foundry Row in Owings Mills. The juice bar sells cold-pressed juices, smoothies, acai bowls, wellness shots, and juice cleanse packages.

Sheppard, who attended McDonough High School, spent the 2013 season on Baltimore's practice squad. He spent training camp with the Green Bay Packers in 2014, and also played  in the Canadian Football League.

Quick Hits

You wouldn't understand even if I told you #laFamilia #Tvshowcomingsoon

A post shared by Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) on

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/16: Matt Judon on the Verge of Eclipsing Terrell Suggs, One of the Best Players of the Century

Ray Lewis is among many celebrities to lose hordes of followers after Twitter's fake account purge. Who will win the AFC North crown? The Ravens-Steelers Week 9 street fight could determine the victory. Tony Jefferson got married!

news

Late for Work 7/13: Ravens Secondary a Favorite to Become the Next 'Legion of Boom'

A blow to the argument that Joe Flacco doesn't elevate his receivers. How much better will Ravens' new offensive arsenal be? Don't be so sure about cuts of high draft picks on the bubble. Conflicting opinions on how good the Ravens offensive line will be.

news

Late for Work 7/9: Seven Ravens News, Notes and Opinions You May Have Missed Over the Break

Lamar Jackson gets a last piece of college hardware after being named the ACC Male Athlete of the Year. Oh, Jackson is the fastest QB in Madden 19 too. The Ravens' season rests on five vital players. This might be the perfect year for an early start to training camp. The AFC North was ranked the worst quarterback division. How Baltimore can win 10 games.

news

Late for Work 6/26: Ravens Players Point Out Disrespect and Myths of NFL Top 100 Players List

Where are they now? A look at where 15 Ravens free agents have landed. Which new Ravens receiver will have the biggest impact this season?

news

Late for Work 6/22: Who's the Ravens Kicker Not Named Justin Tucker Launching 70-Yard Field Goals?

Is 2018 a year-long NFL audition for quarterback Joe Flacco? A look at the Ravens' dead money in 2018, and it's significantly better than last season. Baltimore led the NFL in two-tight end sets last year.

news

Late for Work 6/21: Sizing up Ravens Roster With Locks, Bubble Players and Long Shots

O.J. Brigance writes 600-word op-ed with his eyes. Analyst predicts defensive tackle Brandon Williams will get his first Pro Bowl nod this year. What will be Ozzie Newsome's best offseason move? Tom Brady insinuates he'll play until he's 45 (please no).

news

Late for Work 6/20: Ravens Wrap up Rookie Contracts With Hayden Hurst Signing; Sneak Peek of the Top-Rated Ravens on Madden 19

Lamar Jackson was upset with his Madden speed rating after the draft, and the video game has since adjusted his score. Winners and losers of Ravens minicamp. Orlando Brown Jr. showed growth over the offseason. National media debate whether Baltimore is a good place for Jackson's development.

news

Late for Work 6/19: Tyus Bowser Making a Matt Judon-Like Leap Would Do Wonders for Defense; Ravens Playoff Rankings

ESPN voted the Ravens as one of five NFL candidates to return to the playoffs. Ravens boast PFF's fifth-ranked offensive line despite significant injuries. DJ Moore signs rookie contract, leaping Hayden Hurst and several other first-rounders. RGIII trying to help nurture Lamar Jackson. The biggest roster decision facing the Ravens.

news

Late for Work 6/15: Jackson Could See Field Before All Other Rookie QBs; Latest Reminder Mosley Will Be 'Extremely Expensive'

Benardrick McKinney inked the latest inside linebacker contract reportedly worth $10 million annually. Former Ravens second-rounder Courtney Upshaw signed with the Jets. Joe Flacco has always indicated his passing camp would be after minicamp. Was Ozzie Newsome a Voluntary Guest or Held Hostage on 'The Lounge' Podcast?

news

Late for Work 6/12: Ravens' Most Underpaid Player; What to Watch as Mandatory Minicamp Kicks Off

Joe Flacco and his receivers must make up for lost time. Can the Ravens continue to avoid injuries? Marshal Yanda wins media day. Where does Flacco and other current players rank among all-time best Ravens?

news

Late for Work 6/8: Will Terrell Owens' Decision Overshadow Ray Lewis and Other Hall of Famers' Historic Day?

Ray Lewis was added to 2019 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Congrats to the Capitals on their Stanley Cup win. Be honest, did it take you a minute to figure out the Ravens' Twitter change? Will Baltimore go over or under eight wins? Who will be the Ravens' MVP?

news

Late for Work 6/7: Reaction and Details Behind NFL's Discipline of Ravens; Joe Flacco's Brother Transfers to Towson

Quarterback Tom Flacco will join the Tigers as a graduate transfer. The Ravens had a busy day in the community with a playground build, youth football clinic and flood relief donation. Where does the AFC North fall in NFL division rankings?

Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising