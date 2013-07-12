Late For Work 7/12: Joe Flacco's Brother Exits Baseball To Pursue NFL Dream

@TorreySmithWR: The beautiful @libraladii_ aka Mrs. Smith [Twitter/Instagram] * The Ravens' 11th-seeded championship ensemble has made it to the third round of the "Greatest Uniform in NFL History" bracket. Baltimore took down the two division rivals – the Browns and Bengals – and will now take on the Steelers No. 2 seed in the Sweet 16. As of this morning, the Ravens are up 42,691 votes to the Steelers' 30,768 votes. [NFL.com] * Bernard Pollard wants the Titans locker room to be more like the Ravens locker room by spending more time together on and off the field. "It is something we did in Baltimore, and it's something I'd like to see develop here," Pollard said. "If we're going to be the team we say we want to be, if we want to be a successful close-knit team, if we want this to be a brotherhood, then we all have to be on one accord. Getting together and doing those extra things is going to allow us to know each other better personally, and it's going to give us that feeling when we're going out there to fight, we know who we are fighting for, we know who we are fighting with." [The Tennessean] * Instead of replacing Ray Lewis at middle linebacker, Dannell Ellerbe left for a bigger payday in Miami. Why? "At the end of the day, it's all about making a name for yourself and going somewhere where you can start your own legacy," Ellerbe said. "I just feel like that's where I was at in my career. I got the blessing from Ray. It don't matter what anybody else thinks." [The Baltimore Sun] * @Ravens: The NFL supplemental draft has concluded without any of the 6eligible players being selected. [Twitter] * @ElamVsElo: I play my first league game in less than a month & I can't explain how FRANTIC I am, it's MANDATORY that I be legendary..! [Twitter] * The Recycling Campaign created the PSA below that was filmed at M&T Bank Stadium. The design of the campaign is to promote recycling as a way to give garbage another life. For example, the aluminum cans featured in this video could one day become a part of a stadium. [YouTube]