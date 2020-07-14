Late for Work 7/14: Ravens' Offensive Weapons (Minus Lamar Jackson) Ranked 20th in NFL

Ravens' Offensive Weapons (Minus Lamar Jackson) Ranked 20th in NFL

The Ravens had the highest-scoring offense in the league last season and the highest-scoring offense in franchise history. They also broke the NFL single-season rushing record, which stood for more than 40 years.

With nearly all the key players from last year's team returning, one would think the Ravens would be at or at least near the top of ESPN's rankings of each team's skill position talent. That isn't the case. In fact, Baltimore nearly ended up in the bottom third of the league, coming in at No. 20.

Before Ravens fans get too riled up, however, it's important to note the criteria for the rankings. ESPN's Bill Barnwell ranked "each team's skill-position talent without including the impact of the quarterback, offensive line or scheme."

"The Ravens finished 2019 as the league's best offense by DVOA, of course, but so much of the credit for that success has to go to the offensive line and league MVP Lamar Jackson, who aren't a part of this discussion," Barnwell wrote. "Jackson makes life easier for his running backs, and that led to Mark Ingram averaging 5.0 yards per carry and leading all backs in success rate. Gus Edwards was sixth.

"Jackson was an efficient passer, but I'm not sure how much of that was due to great work from his receivers. Tight end Mark Andrews took a leap forward and averaged a whopping 3.17 yards per route run last season, but there was no consistent production at wide receiver."

Barnwell's point about the huge impact of Jackson and the offensive line is well taken. And the Ravens' innovative scheme ushered in by Assistant Coach of the Year Greg Roman also played a major part in last year's success.

But I think the No. 20 ranking undervalues what the Ravens' skill position players surrounding Jackson bring to the table.

Ingram was already a Pro Bowl running back with a couple of 1,000-yard seasons on his resume before he came to Baltimore last year. As for the receiving corps, there's a reason Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was the top wide receiver taken in last year's draft. He showed flashes of his vast potential despite never being fully healthy in 2019, and he's poised for a breakout season in 2020 (which Barnwell acknowledged).

Rankings of this sort make for interesting conversation, but the thing about hypotheticals – "Imagine if every team's running backs, wide receivers and tight ends were dropped onto a new team with an average quarterback, average offensive line and average coaching staff," Barnwell wrote – is that no one truly knows how things would play out.