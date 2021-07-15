Late for Work 7/15: Is Injury Risk a Factor in Lamar Jackson Contract Negotiations?

Five Most Intriguing Ravens for 2021

The Baltimore Sun named the 10 most intriguing people in the Ravens organization for 2021. Here are some excerpts on the top five:

C Bradley Bozeman

"He started all 16 games for a second straight year and was one of two linemen (the departed Orlando Brown Jr. being the other) who did not fall apart in the Ravens' playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. Bozeman's days of anonymous competence are over, however, because the Ravens will ask him to provide an upgrade at center. … He'll be scrutinized, but if he does the job, he could make himself one of the Ravens' most important extension priorities, right behind Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews."

ILB Patrick Queen

"We did see Queen struggle to hold his ground in run defense and fall prey to the manipulations of veteran quarterbacks. We also saw him improve late in the season and use his speed to excellent effect as a playmaker in space. Year 2 will be big for him as he tries to build on the good from his rookie season while leaving youthful miscues behind."

RB J.K. Dobbins

"We go into 2021 knowing the Ravens will count on Dobbins and [Gus] Edwards as their running back tandem for the next several years, but they need Dobbins to round out his game by becoming a consistent pass-catching threat. It was a dimension Ingram gave them in 2019 that they lacked in 2020. Not since Rice have they had a real all-around star at the position. Dobbins has the tools to get there."

DT Justin Madubuike

"With his quickness off the ball, he could become the interior pass rusher the Ravens have lacked in recent seasons. He's not a mountain who will swallow multiple blockers a la Brandon Williams; he's a playmaker. Veteran teammates Derek Wolfe and Calais Campbell have predicted a big leap from Madubuike in 2021. The Ravens need that kind of breakout from him as they look to the future of a position group dominated by graybeards."

CB Marlon Humphrey