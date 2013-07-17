Late For Work 7/17: Grading Ravens' Projected Starting Units

Hornsby noted that the grades given to each projected starter is not a straight take from last year's performance. He extrapolated where he deemed it appropriate, such as in cases of injury or lack of a backup. Thus, he had a difficult time grading quarterback Joe Flacco.

"What to do with Joe Flacco?" Hornsby wrote. "A player who was so average in the regular season he rated below Carson Palmer and Matthew Stafford, but was brilliant when it mattered. In the end I said, 'he turns a corner,' and went 'High Quality.'"

Elite "Blue Chip" players are the best three or four at the position. The Ravens only have one, and it was guard Marshal Yanda.

Still, a "High Quality" mark is impressive and can be considered a difference maker. The Ravens had plenty at key positions, including Flacco, Ray Rice, Torrey Smith, Lardarius Webb, Haloti Ngata and Terrell Suggs.

Hornsby noted that Dennis Pitta's "sub-optimal" blocking hurt his versatility and his grade, pushing him to "Above Average."

Perhaps the most surprising grade was Elvis Dumervil's "Average" ranking. "Dumervil hasn't played really well for a few years now and could go either way," Hornsby wrote. "If he exceeds this level we are looking at a very good defensive line."

None of the Ravens starters received a "Poor" grade. The three lowest marks of "Below Average" went to Michael Oher, Tandon Doss, Gino Gradkowski, Jimmy Smith and Jameel McClain.

Carmelo Anthony Bleeds Purple And Black

Baltimore native and NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony has stayed true to his Ravens roots even after playing in Denver and New York, two cities who take great pride in their NFL teams.

The former Towson Catholic star was an avid Ravens fan growing up and still bleeds purple and black.

As part of an ESPN video series entitled, "Where Athletes are Fans," Melo talks about his support for his team and the emotions he felt while watching the Ravens pull off a win over the 49ers in the tightly-contested Super Bowl XLVII.

"Growing up in Baltimore, we bleed black and purple. That's what we do," Anthony said. "I felt like I was [in New Orleans]. I felt like I had a uniform on."

Jaws Has Flacco In Top 6 … At Least

You're not going to find a more-respected quarterback rankings list out there.

Ron Jaworski, a former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst, is slowly revealing his 32-part "Jaws' QB Countdown," in which he evaluates and ranks all NFL teams' probable starting quarterbacks.

We know that Flacco is at least in the Top 6 as Jaws recently revealed Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at No. 7 and New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning at No. 8. Flacco ranked No. 9 on Jaws' list last year.

The remaining quarterbacks along with Flacco are Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Matt Ryan.

What will Jaws' final order be?

Can Smith Handle Opponent's Best Corner?

With Anquan Boldin in San Francisco, Smith becomes the unquestioned No. 1 receiver in Baltimore.

Is he ready for all the defensive attention that comes with that title?

"I got double-teamed last year. It's not going to be a surprise if it happens [again]," Smith told the NFL Network in the video below. "I generally had the best corner guard me last year, so it is no secret. I am ready for it."

As for all the other Ravens losses this offseason – Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Paul Kruger, Dannell Ellerbe, Bernard Pollard, etc. – Smith isn't fazed.