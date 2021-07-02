Late for Work 7/2: NFL Writer: Ravens Have Everything Needed for Super Bowl Run

NFL Writer: Ravens Have Everything Needed for Super Bowl Run

After going to the playoffs the past three seasons but not getting past the divisional round, it's time for the Ravens to make it to the Super Bowl.

So says NFL.com writer Adam Rank in his in-depth look at the state of the franchise.

"Today is an exciting time to be a fan of the Baltimore Ravens," Rank wrote. "You've got the team. You've got the coach. You've got the quarterback. Everything needed for a Super Bowl run is right there, waiting to be maximized. The only thing left to do is shatter that glass ceiling to get to the next level."

For the Ravens' season to truly be considered a success, making it to the AFC Championship Game won't be enough, Rank said.

"You had that whole 'Lamar [Jackson] can't win a playoff game' thing hanging over him, and now that's gone," Rank wrote. "The next logical step would be a trip to the conference championship game, but I think we're too far down the road. It's like having a child with your significant other, but not thinking that you're enough of a couple for a joint Christmas Card photo. I mean, you're past that point already."

Nine of the Ravens' 17 games this season are against teams that made the playoffs last year, but Rank believes they're up to the challenge.

"I'm bullish on Baltimore this year, despite the fact that the Ravens have one of the league's toughest schedules," Rank wrote. "But as long as the defense can stay in the top 10 — and it's the Ravens, so of course that's going to happen — I look for the offense to improve on last year's No. 19 ranking in total yardage, which could make Baltimore the most dangerous AFC team outside of Kansas City."

Rank identified Head Coach John Harbaugh and Jackson as the Ravens' 2021 VIPs.

"Here's what I love about Harbaugh: He isn't afraid to adjust with the times," Rank wrote. "He's the son of a coach, raised on football. And he could have been that guy who forces his quarterback to adapt to him instead of the other way around. But he embraced change and has allowed Lamar to do his thing.