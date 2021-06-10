Patrick Queen Shapes Up for Second Season

When it comes to being in shape or playing defense, Patrick Queen sets high standards.

Queen says he was "out of shape" at the start of last season, yet he started every game at inside linebacker, led the team in tackles and finished third in the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. Imagine what Queen might do in 2021, after reporting to OTAs lighter and with a valuable season of experience under his belt.

"Coming into last year, I didn't get spring time, couldn't train really anywhere, so I came into the season out of shape," Queen said. "This year, this is a whole lot better. I get to train now, I get to see my teammates early and get the communication down and stuff. It's only up from here."

Queen is loving OTAs, taking the field with greater command of the defense and reacting faster to what he sees. After COVID-19 forced the postponement of NFL rookie camps and OTAs in 2020, Queen began his first training camp as a first-round draft pick with high expectations and plenty to learn. He had tons on his plate and the pandemic prevented Queen from reaching the peak conditioning that an athlete of his caliber expects.

"It's insane," Queen said. "Last year, I didn't go into the season in shape at all. I came in like 240-something, couldn't catch my breath when we were running. It's just so hard when you're not doing any football activity outside of working out, so that last offseason was terrible. I came into the season, and I was like, 'Bro, this is going to be a long season for me to get in shape.' So, it took me like five games to get in shape.