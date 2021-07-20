Late for Work 7/20: Ravens Projected to Be One of Top Three Teams Over Next Three Seasons

ESPN Survey Ranks Ravens' Front Office, Drafting Ability No. 1

The Ravens have put themselves in position not only to be a top contender this season, but also the two seasons after that.

That's the opinion of a panel of ESPN analysts, who projected which teams are in the best shape for the next three seasons based on quarterback situation, remaining (non-QB) roster, front office, drafting ability, and coaching.

The Ravens were ranked No. 3 (trailing only the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and finished in the top eight in all five categories, including No. 1 in drafting ability and front office.

"The Ravens are masters of perpetually doing good football business: quality drafting, shrewd free-agent signings and knowing when to extend a player and when to allow him to test free agency," Field Yates wrote. "With a quarterback in Lamar Jackson whose apex is literally the unanimous MVP of the league in any given year, the Ravens have a chance to challenge in the AFC over each of the next three seasons."

Baltimore's defense, which has ranked in the top three in points allowed the past three seasons, could be even better over the next three seasons, according to Jeremy Fowler.

"The defense, as always, is in good hands, with quality young players to complement Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Tyus Bowser and Calais Campbell," Fowler wrote. "Baltimore believes Odafe Oweh will be a force in Year 1, and some evaluators consider Patrick Queen a top-10 linebacker after just one season in the NFL. Those are two quality pillars for future years."

As for the team's biggest worry going forward, the oft-maligned passing game was cited.

"If they can throw the football efficiently and effectively on their terms, they will win a Super Bowl," Louis Riddick wrote. "If they can't, they won't."